Shock as X-ray services at Stonehaven hospital to be axed within a year

NHS Grampian revealed the reasons for the move that has been branded 'disgraceful'.

By Graham Fleming
The service is set to be cut at Kincardine Community Hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The X-ray unit at Kincardine Community Hospital is set to be axed within the next 12 months.

NHS Grampian has confirmed that the Stonehaven service is facing cuts and will shut down in February 2026.

The current machines are no longer deemed suitable, and upgrading the equipment is “not a priority” for the health board.

Patients requiring an X-ray scan will instead be referred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary from the closure date forward.

The decision has drawn ire from locals who have labelled the decision a “disgrace”.

However, in a statement issued to The Press and Journal, they confirmed the decision was “necessary” due to budget limitations.

NHS Grampian has confirmed it is to close the facility, however, they are now considering a mobile X-ray unit as a temporary replacement.

MSP ‘appalled’ by potential cuts Kincardine Community Hospital

Reports of the service cuts were first published online, with one patient alleging they were told the news by staff.

The move has been met with negative reactions from Stonehaven residents.

Some took to social media to label the move as a “disgrace”. Others are hoping for a reversal of the decision.

Scottish Conservatives MSP, Tess White. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Meanwhile, Conservative MSP for North East Scotland, Tess White said online that she was “appalled” by the proposed cuts.

She said: “This is an absolute disgrace. NHS Grampian has already been short-changed by £250 million, and has been given a loan by the Scottish Government and is expected to pay it back.

“But how can it? The Scottish Government have put in KPMG to look at ‘efficiency’ savings.

“This decision is wrong and must be reversed. It is shocking. I am appalled.”

NHS responds to X-ray unit axing

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “The X-ray facility at Kincardine Community Hospital (KCH) was installed in 1998, and the manufacturer has issued an End of Life notification for it.

“The facility at KCH typically runs 1 day a week, for GP referrals, with an additional day and a half clinic, once a month, run by our orthopaedic service.

“Our current position for the replacement of imaging equipment prioritises high activity sites offering Monday to Friday, out-of-hours and weekend services.

“As such, we are unable to justify the replacement of the facility at KCH. It will be withdrawn from use when it reaches the end of its working life in February 2026.

“We are also considering a mobile X-ray unit for KCH, as an interim measure, while further service planning is under way.”

