Home News

Search dogs and mountain rescue join hunt for man missing on Skye

Roderick "Roddy" MacPherson was last seen outside Sligachan Hotel on Monday.

By Ellie Milne
Roderick MacPherson
Roderick MacPherson has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

Extensive searches are being carried out to trace a missing walker on the Isle of Skye.

Roderick “Roddy” MacPherson was last seen outside the Sligachan Hotel on Monday.

He was walking in the direction of the Sligachan Bridge across the A863 road.

The 67-year-old has not been heard from in the three days since.

Air support, coastguard teams and search dogs are all assisting police with searches in the area.

Volunteers from Skye and Kintail mountain rescue teams, and the Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service, have also been deployed.

Police have said extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Roddy and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Roderick MacPherson missing on Skye

Roderick MacPherson captured on CCTV
Roderick MacPherson captured on CCTV near the Sligachan Hotel. Police Scotland.

Roddy is described as being 5ft 10ins tall and of average build with a white beard and glasses.

It is believed he is wearing black walking trousers, a navy jacket, blue baseball cap and walking shoes.

He is likely to also be carrying a small black backpack.

Inspector Alistair MacKenzie said: “Our inquiries to trace Roddy are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who has seen Roddy or who has any information about his whereabouts to contact us.

“Roddy is an experienced walker, but it is unusual for him not to be in contact with his family, and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We know he was last seen on Monday, June 2 walking towards in the direction of Sligachan Bridge but his whereabouts after that are unknown.

“Anyone who thinks they may be able to help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0938 of June 4.”

