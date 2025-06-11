Aberdeen nursery earns high praise after poor report gave them ‘kick up the butt’ to fix major issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen nursery earns high praise after poor report gave them ‘kick up the butt’ to fix major issues

Copper Pots Nursery has managed to address serious concerns with inspectors rating them "very good" in their latest report.

By Ross Hempseed
Staff interact with the children at Copper Pots Nursery.
Staff interact with the children at Copper Pots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen nursery has been able to turn around its fortunes within two years, with bosses praising the commitment and determination of their team.

Copper Pots Nursery on Clifton Road was visited in May by the Care Inspectorate whose latest report rated it “very good” overall.

Inspectors praised staff and the quality of care and experience they provide at the nursery.

Parents even told them they considered the team “an extension of their family” so impressed have they been.

Even then, Copper Pots say they are determined to improve the nursery even further in the coming months.

It is all in stark contrast to the issues identified in an earlier report by the inspectors, back in 2023.

They were forced to issue a letter of “serious concern” over safety fears, with issues including unsecured doors, splintered boxes and hanging blind cords.

Claudia Gorska has been the manager of Copper Pots since it first opened in January 2023.

The nursery is located on Clifton Road. Image: DC Thomson.

Unfortunately, the inspection coincided with her first day back from a period of maternity leave.

She told The Press and Journal she was “devastated” by the feedback the nursery received.

Claudia and her team took it as a “kick up the butt” and quickly set their minds to addressing the concerns raised.

Nursery owner Caroline Aspinall travelled up from England and along with Claudia began implementing changes.

Staff ‘devastated’ by poor report

These included removing wooden boxes that could cause splinters and blinds that had hanging cords.

The team has also taken steps to improve security at the nursery, with additional locks on the front door.

The Press and Journal visited the nursery this week and were greeted by Claudia and her deputy Rebecca Gordon.

Claudia said: “When we got the feedback, Caroline and I said ‘we can’t let this happen again and we need to have a plan moving forward’.

“We’ve managed to put together a great and loyal team who have been with us since August 2023.

Claudia Gorska had just returned from maternity leave when inspectors visited in 2023. Image: DC Thomson.

“We put in a lot of time training, offering extended learning and role modelling.

“It has been an amazing team effort to come back and receive high grades from the Care Inspectorate.”

Rebecca joined when the report had just been released says it was brought up on her first day.

She saw it as a challenge and dedicated herself to help bring Copper Pots back up to a high standard.

The nursery employs 12 staff, caring for up to 20 children aged 0-5 years old.

The team has been working together for several years, allowing them to recognise each others strengths.

And it has also enabled them to form bonds with the children and their families.

The nursery has improved its setting following feedback from the Care Inspectorate. Image: DC Thomson.

Some families even refer to the nursery as an extension of their own family.

Copper Pots has also introduced the children to baking, which has quickly become a favourite activity for many.

They bake twice a week, producing scones, muffins and biscuits.

Claudia makes sure every piece of wooden equipment is sanded down to be smooth.

She also says the nursery’s comeback is mainly down to the incredible staff team, who have gone above and beyond.

Copper Pots Nursery makes comeback after poor ratings

“We have had such a low turnover of staff and so everyone is trained to the same standard and all want to push forward together.

“It’s very much a team effort.”

Claudia admitted that she cried after learning of the ratings in the latest report — very good across four key areas.

“I am so grateful they recognised the effort and changes we had made to the nursery,” she said.

Rebecca Gordon joined the team at Copper Pots just as the poor care report was released. Image: DC Thomson.

Rebecca pointed out the nursery is on the smaller side, so there is a more personal connection.

Caroline told The Press and Journal: “After our first inspection back in 2023, to now be recognised as a setting providing very good care and learning across the board means the world to us.

“It is a real reflection of the passion, care and commitment our staff bring to the children every single day.

“Most importantly, it shows families that their children are in a place where they are truly valued, supported and given the best possible start in life.”

