Aberdeen nursery earns high praise after poor report gave them ‘kick up the butt’ to fix major issues

An Aberdeen nursery has been able to turn around its fortunes within two years, with bosses praising the commitment and determination of their team.

Copper Pots Nursery on Clifton Road was visited in May by the Care Inspectorate whose latest report rated it “very good” overall.

Inspectors praised staff and the quality of care and experience they provide at the nursery.

Parents even told them they considered the team “an extension of their family” so impressed have they been.

Even then, Copper Pots say they are determined to improve the nursery even further in the coming months.

It is all in stark contrast to the issues identified in an earlier report by the inspectors, back in 2023.

They were forced to issue a letter of “serious concern” over safety fears, with issues including unsecured doors, splintered boxes and hanging blind cords.

Claudia Gorska has been the manager of Copper Pots since it first opened in January 2023.

Unfortunately, the inspection coincided with her first day back from a period of maternity leave.

She told The Press and Journal she was “devastated” by the feedback the nursery received.

Claudia and her team took it as a “kick up the butt” and quickly set their minds to addressing the concerns raised.

Nursery owner Caroline Aspinall travelled up from England and along with Claudia began implementing changes.

Staff ‘devastated’ by poor report

These included removing wooden boxes that could cause splinters and blinds that had hanging cords.

The team has also taken steps to improve security at the nursery, with additional locks on the front door.

The Press and Journal visited the nursery this week and were greeted by Claudia and her deputy Rebecca Gordon.

Claudia said: “When we got the feedback, Caroline and I said ‘we can’t let this happen again and we need to have a plan moving forward’.

“We’ve managed to put together a great and loyal team who have been with us since August 2023.

“We put in a lot of time training, offering extended learning and role modelling.

“It has been an amazing team effort to come back and receive high grades from the Care Inspectorate.”

Rebecca joined when the report had just been released says it was brought up on her first day.

She saw it as a challenge and dedicated herself to help bring Copper Pots back up to a high standard.

The nursery employs 12 staff, caring for up to 20 children aged 0-5 years old.

The team has been working together for several years, allowing them to recognise each others strengths.

And it has also enabled them to form bonds with the children and their families.

Some families even refer to the nursery as an extension of their own family.

Copper Pots has also introduced the children to baking, which has quickly become a favourite activity for many.

They bake twice a week, producing scones, muffins and biscuits.

Claudia makes sure every piece of wooden equipment is sanded down to be smooth.

She also says the nursery’s comeback is mainly down to the incredible staff team, who have gone above and beyond.

Copper Pots Nursery makes comeback after poor ratings

“We have had such a low turnover of staff and so everyone is trained to the same standard and all want to push forward together.

“It’s very much a team effort.”

Claudia admitted that she cried after learning of the ratings in the latest report — very good across four key areas.

“I am so grateful they recognised the effort and changes we had made to the nursery,” she said.

Rebecca pointed out the nursery is on the smaller side, so there is a more personal connection.

Caroline told The Press and Journal: “After our first inspection back in 2023, to now be recognised as a setting providing very good care and learning across the board means the world to us.

“It is a real reflection of the passion, care and commitment our staff bring to the children every single day.

“Most importantly, it shows families that their children are in a place where they are truly valued, supported and given the best possible start in life.”