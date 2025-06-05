Cooking oil thieves caught on A92

Police have arrested two men who were caught stealing a “large quantity” of cooking oil on the A92.

The oil was recovered on Wednesday, June 4, when Police stopped a van on the road near Newtonhill.

Two men aged 29 and 19 were arrested, and enquiries are currently ongoing.

Officers are now appealing to owners who may have had cooking oil stolen from their restaurant to come forward.

Constable Daniel Baird of the Road Policing Unit said: “I would appeal to restaurant owners who have had cooking oil stolen overnight between Tuesday, 3 and Wednesday, 4, June, to get in touch with us.

“You can contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1186 of 4 June, 2025.”