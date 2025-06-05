A95 at Keith closed following crash

The A95 near Keith has been closed in both directions following a crash this evening.

Emergency services are currently at the crash, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirming they sent two appliances to the scene.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the closure of the road and urged motorists to avoid the route.

Information listed on the Traffic Scotland website reads: “The A95 west of Keith is closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

