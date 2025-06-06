Aberdeen police lift lid on e-bike crackdown which has seen 12 bikes, £10k cash and £20k in drugs seized

Police have lifted the lid on their e-bike crackdown, which has seen cops seize 12 motorcycles, £10,000 in cash, and £20,000 worth of drugs in Aberdeen.

Dedicated patrols have been taking place to enforce legislation around the dangerous and illegal use of off-road e-bikes.

This comes following a string of incidents relating to e-bikes in the Granite City.

In the initiative known as Operation Armour, several vehicles and prohibited items were seized during May, including:

12 motorcycles

6 electric scooters

A van

A knife

£10,000 in cash

£20,000 worth of controlled drugs

Throughout the process, several individuals were arrested for various offences.

The offences range from driving charges to possession of a weapon.

The full breakdown includes:

19 individuals charged with road traffic offences (including disqualified driving, careless driving, no licence/insurance)

18x individuals charged with Misuse of Drugs Act offences (possession/supply)

An individual charged with carrying a knife

An individual charged with theft of a motor vehicle (recovered)

Police say illegal e-bikes ‘will not be tolerated’

Sergeant Mark Rennie said “These vehicles pose a serious risk to the public and are often linked to wider criminal activity.

“Thanks to intelligence-led policing and support from specialist services across Police Scotland, we were able to disrupt those intent on breaking the law.

“This operation sends a clear message – illegal and antisocial use of electric bikes and scooters will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to use all available tools to keep our communities safe.”