Aberdeen police lift lid on e-bike crackdown which has seen 12 bikes, £10k cash and £20k in drugs seized

One individual stopped was in possession of a knife.

By Jamie Sinclair
One of 12 bikes seized by police in Aberdeen in May. Image: Police Scotland.
Police have lifted the lid on their e-bike crackdown, which has seen cops seize 12 motorcycles, £10,000 in cash, and £20,000 worth of drugs in Aberdeen.

Dedicated patrols have been taking place to enforce legislation around the dangerous and illegal use of off-road e-bikes.

This comes following a string of incidents relating to e-bikes in the Granite City. 

In the initiative known as Operation Armour, several vehicles and prohibited items were seized during May, including:

  • 12 motorcycles
  • 6 electric scooters
  • A van
  • A knife
  • £10,000 in cash
  • £20,000 worth of controlled drugs

Throughout the process, several individuals were arrested for various offences.

The offences range from driving charges to possession of a weapon.

The full breakdown includes:

  • 19 individuals charged with road traffic offences (including disqualified driving, careless driving, no licence/insurance)
  • 18x individuals charged with Misuse of Drugs Act offences (possession/supply)
  • An individual charged with carrying a knife
  • An individual charged with theft of a motor vehicle (recovered)
Picture shows one of the illegal e-bikes seized during a raid in Aberdeen.
Several arrests have been made during Operation Armour – to crackdown on illegal e-bike use in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

Police say illegal e-bikes ‘will not be tolerated’

Sergeant Mark Rennie said “These vehicles pose a serious risk to the public and are often linked to wider criminal activity.

“Thanks to intelligence-led policing and support from specialist services across Police Scotland, we were able to disrupt those intent on breaking the law.

“This operation sends a clear message – illegal and antisocial use of electric bikes and scooters will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to use all available tools to keep our communities safe.”