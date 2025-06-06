Armed police respond to incident on ‘quiet’ Forres residential street

Armed police have been called to a ‘concern for person’ call on a Forres residential street.

Officers attended Twinning Link at around 9.30pm on Thursday night.

Earlier this morning, at about 9.15am, neighbours said there was a response unit, an ambulance and five police cars on the street.

Police said they are responding to a ‘concern for person’ incident.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was “shocked” when she woke up at 3.30am to shouts from armed police in Forres.

There had previously been police on the street who had arrived at around 9.30pm but she “didn’t think much of it”.

On Friday morning, a cordon was added which meant that neighbours are now unable to leave their homes.

The cordons were removed at around 10.20am and police have been contacted for more information.

Shock as Twinning Link is a ‘quiet area’

“It’s not what you expect on a Friday morning. It is usually a fairly quiet area,” the neighbour added.

“It’s certainly drawing a bit of a crowd. At the bottom of the cordon, there’s people with dogs and pushchairs and there were a couple of wifeys out in their dressing gown a few hours ago.

“There’s a very large police presence. We’ve had maybe up to about 10 police cars.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.