Red Arrows to delight Deeside as they fly over Balmoral Castle after RAF Lossiemouth display

The Red Arrows will be flying over Deeside after they take part in a display at RAF Lossiemouth on Saturday.

The iconic aerobatics team, based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, will perform alongside Typhoons for the Moray base’s friends and families day.

On their way back south, they will be flying over Elgin, Tarland, Balmoral Castle and Braemar.

It is likely the jets will just be passing over the area as they make their way south, but their timetable offers the chance to see the team in formation.

Where will the Red Arrows be flying over on Saturday?

If you want to see the Red Arrows as they fly over Moray and Aberdeenshire on their way south, here’s where and when to do it.

The timings and route are all subject to change due to weather or other requirements.

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 3.45pm

– 3.45pm South-east of Elgin – 3.47pm

South-west of Tarland – 3.52pm

Balmoral Castle – 3.54pm

Braemar – 3.55pm

Loch Fyne – 4.10pm

North-east of Girvan 4.18pm

North-east of Workington 4.27pm

North-east of Millom – 4.32pm

East of Heversham – 4.35pm

East of Bilsborrow – 4.39pm

Preston – 4.40pm

Vicinity of Leyland – 4.41pm

Arrive at Liverpool Airport – 4.45pm

The aerobatics display team will take to the skies on June 7 alongside the Typhoons from Lossiemouth.

The Moray base is one of two quick alert stations responsible for protecting the UK’s airspace.

The spectacle has been organised to mark the base’s upcoming friends and families day.

Onlookers at Lossiemouth are encouraged to stand at the north end of the airfield, towards the West Beach, to keep out of the display area.

In February, the team took to the skies over the base for a week of training ahead of the display season.

To date, the team have taken part in over 5,000 displays in more than 57 countries.