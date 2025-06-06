Red Arrows to delight Deeside as they fly over Balmoral Castle after RAF Lossiemouth display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Red Arrows to delight Deeside as they fly over Balmoral Castle after RAF Lossiemouth display

Full details of times and locations you can see the iconic display team on Saturday.

By Ena Saracevic
The Red Arrows will make an appearance over Aberdeenshire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The Red Arrows will make an appearance over Aberdeenshire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Red Arrows will be flying over Deeside after they take part in a display at RAF Lossiemouth on Saturday.

The iconic aerobatics team, based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, will perform alongside Typhoons for the Moray base’s friends and families day.

On their way back south, they will be flying over Elgin, Tarland, Balmoral Castle and Braemar.

It is likely the jets will just be passing over the area as they make their way south, but their timetable offers the chance to see the team in formation.

The Red Arrows releasing their red, white and blue smoke trails.
The jets are coming to Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Where will the Red Arrows be flying over on Saturday?

If you want to see the Red Arrows as they fly over Moray and Aberdeenshire on their way south, here’s where and when to do it.

The timings and route are all subject to change due to weather or other requirements.

  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 3.45pm
  • South-east of Elgin – 3.47pm
  • South-west of Tarland – 3.52pm
  • Balmoral Castle – 3.54pm
  • Braemar – 3.55pm
  • Loch Fyne – 4.10pm
  • North-east of Girvan 4.18pm
  • North-east of Workington 4.27pm
  • North-east of Millom – 4.32pm
  • East of Heversham – 4.35pm
  • East of Bilsborrow – 4.39pm
  • Preston – 4.40pm
  • Vicinity of Leyland – 4.41pm
  • Arrive at Liverpool Airport – 4.45pm
The Red Arrows flying in formation.
The Red Arrows may be spotted over Aberdeenshire. Image: Jason Hedges.

The aerobatics display team will take to the skies on June 7 alongside the Typhoons from Lossiemouth.

The Moray base is one of two quick alert stations responsible for protecting the UK’s airspace.

Red Arrows to perform at RAF Lossiemouth for friends and families day

The spectacle has been organised to mark the base’s upcoming friends and families day.

Onlookers at Lossiemouth are encouraged to stand at the north end of the airfield, towards the West Beach, to keep out of the display area.

In February, the team took to the skies over the base for a week of training ahead of the display season.

To date, the team have taken part in over 5,000 displays in more than 57 countries.

Conversation