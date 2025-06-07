The Pitfour Arms Hotel pulling pints again after four-year absence

The doors of the Pitfour Arms Hotel open once more today – with the first pints in four years being pulled.

Behind the historic Mintlaw pub’s rebirth are Shaun Forbes and his partner Giselle, who left jobs in Aberdeen to take over the business.

The couple have big plans for the venue, which features a beer garden and a cosy snug area.

There are also four bedrooms, which they hope to start letting out in the near future.

Quiz nights, whisky evenings, cocktail classes and tea parties are all in the pipeline too.

And while they won’t be offering food just yet, events with food trucks and tasting nights are already in the works.

For now though, things kick off with a grand reopening today featuring live music.

Locals welcome return of ‘The Pit’

Known to locals as “The Pit”, the business on The Square has been closed since 2021.

The couple only picked up the keys to the pub four weeks ago and a speedy rennovation has since taken place – with the help of Shaun’s cousin, Stephen.

“There’s been a lot of interest from the community,” Stephen, 35, told The Press and Journal.

“Everyone’s been so supportive.

“The are just happy to see the pub come back to life.”

Shaun, a former oil and gas worker, is a craft beer fanatic who frequently visits local breweries and distilleries to create content for his YouTube channel.

Through this, the twenty-nine-year-old has built strong relationships with the local drinks scene.

His passion for the industry grew after helping his parents run The White Horse Hotel in Strichen, which they took over last year.

So when the opportunity to revive The Pitfour Arms came along, it felt like the perfect next step.

Reignite a local landmark

After years of closure, Shaun and Giselle, 31, are thrilled to bring The Pitfour Arms Hotel back to life.

“We’ve had such a warm welcome already,” said Shaun.

“Giselle and I can’t wait to get involved with the community.”

The couple hope the venue will once again become a lively place for locals and visitors.

With a packed calendar of events in the works, they’re aiming to offer something for everyone.

Shaun added: “There are exciting times ahead.”