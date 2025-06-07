The Pitfour Arms Hotel pulling pints again after four-year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Pitfour Arms Hotel pulling pints again after four-year absence

The pub re-opens it's doors on Saturday June 7

By Georgia Grieve
The Pitfour Arms Hotel
The Pitfour Arms Hotel reopens to the public on Saturday June 7.

The doors of the Pitfour Arms Hotel open once more today – with the first pints in four years being pulled.

Behind the historic Mintlaw pub’s rebirth are Shaun Forbes and his partner Giselle, who left jobs in Aberdeen to take over the business.

The couple have big plans for the venue, which features a beer garden and a cosy snug area.

There are also four bedrooms, which they hope to start letting out in the near future.

Quiz nights, whisky evenings, cocktail classes and tea parties are all in the pipeline too.

And while they won’t be offering food just yet, events with food trucks and tasting nights are already in the works.

For now though, things kick off with a grand reopening today featuring live music.

After being closed since 2021, the local spot will host its grand reopening with live music on Saturday 7 June.

Locals welcome return of ‘The Pit’

Known to locals as “The Pit”, the business on The Square has been closed since 2021.

The couple only picked up the keys to the pub four weeks ago and a speedy rennovation has since taken place –  with the help of Shaun’s cousin, Stephen.

“There’s been a lot of interest from the community,” Stephen, 35, told The Press and Journal.

“Everyone’s been so supportive.

“The are just happy to see the pub come back to life.”

Shaun, a former oil and gas worker, is a craft beer fanatic who frequently visits local breweries and distilleries to create content for his YouTube channel.

Through this, the twenty-nine-year-old has built strong relationships with the local drinks scene.

His passion for the industry grew after helping his parents run The White Horse Hotel in Strichen, which they took over last year.

So when the opportunity to revive The Pitfour Arms came along, it felt like the perfect next step.

Reignite a local landmark

After years of closure, Shaun and Giselle, 31, are thrilled to bring The Pitfour Arms Hotel back to life.

“We’ve had such a warm welcome already,” said Shaun.

“Giselle and I can’t wait to get involved with the community.”

The couple hope the venue will once again become a lively place for locals and visitors.

With a packed calendar of events in the works, they’re aiming to offer something for everyone.

Shaun added: “There are exciting times ahead.”

