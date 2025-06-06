Road blocked after crash on A87 at Glen Shiel

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A87 in Glen Shiel.

The road is closed in both directions between Glen Moriston and Ben Loyne.

Police were called to the incident at about 11.25am on Friday.

The number of vehicles involved and the extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes and expect longer than normal travel times.

Police have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

