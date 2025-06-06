Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash on the A9

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A9.

The A9 at Skelbo, near Dornoch, was closed following a two-car collision.

Police were called to the crash at around 1.30pm on Friday.

The section of the A9 was closed for approximately two hours while emergency services attended the incident.

According to police, one woman was taken to hospital for treatment following the collision.

At the time of the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The A9 is closed in both directions at Skelbo, near Dornoch, following a two-car crash which happened around 1.30pm on Friday, 6 June.

“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”