Car on its side blocking road near Woolmanhill roundabout

An overturned car blocking the road is causing lengthy queues at the Woolmanhill roundabout in Aberdeen.

The car, a small grey Suzuki model, came to rest on its side after being involved in a crash.

The incident took place at Woolmanhill at about 1.30pm on Friday.

Motorists are unable to travel along Skene Square in the direction of Woolmanhill towards Rosemount Place.

Officers are in attendance to direct traffic while the vehicle is recovered.

Some bus services are also being diverted due to the road closure.

Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed its services will divert via Woolmanhill, Skene Street, Craigie Loanings and Argyll Place to Westburn Roadd.

Stops along Westburn Road between Skene Square and Westburn Drive will be missed.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Friday, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle at Woolmanhill roundabout in Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.