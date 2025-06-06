What has brought Princess Anne and almost 200 Londoners together in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

What has brought Princess Anne and almost 200 Londoners together in Aberdeen?

The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen hosted a special dinner at Trinity Hall on Friday night.

By Ellie Milne
Princess Anne outside Trinity Hall
Princess Anne outside Trinity Hall on Friday evening.

Trinity Hall has hosted its very first official Royal visit since opening its doors to the public in the 1960s.

Despite the downpour, several passers-by stopped to watch the Princess Royal arrive at the imposing building on the corner of Holburn Street and Great Western Road on Friday evening.

She was the guest of honour at a dinner hosted by the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen to mark the beginning of a special weekend.

As well as Princess Anne, 196 visitors from London were also welcomed to the modern landmark.

The London Livery Companies – England’s equivalent to the Trades – spend a weekend in a different city every year.

And this year, they are discovering all Aberdeen has to offer.

Robert Gordon's College Pipe Band
Robert Gordon’s College Pipe Band performed as Princess Anne arrived at Trinity Hall. Image: DC Thomson.

Seven Incorporated Trades host party of 196 Livery members

The Liveries are all linked to the Lord Mayor of London who happens to have very strong connections with the north-east.

Alastair King hails from the Donside area and still splits his time between London and Strathdon.

He first suggested the Liveries should travel north to his hometown for their annual trip two years ago.

When he asked Deacon Convener Andy Leiper if he thought the Seven Incorporated Trades would be able to host, he responded: “Of course we can”.

“The role of the Lord Mayor of London is to get investment for cities,” Andy told The Press and Journal. “He travels the world as an ambassador for London.

“He wants investment into the city of Aberdeen from the capital.”

Alastair King in London
Alastair King is Lord Mayor of London. Image: Sophia Mooney.

Princess Anne visits Trinity Hall

After many months of planning, the London guests’ jam-packed weekend started with a special dinner at Trinity Hall.

The Lord Provost and the Lord Dean of Guild were among those greeting the 196 Londoners – as well as their Royal guest.

Princess Anne, who has been involved with the Liveries for decades, quickly took cover from the rain but did spend some time outside talking to the welcoming party, and performers from Robert Gordon’s College Pipe Band.

“This is the first official Royal visit since the building was built in 1966,” Andy, who was head of Aberdeen’s bakers guild,  said.

“It’s quite an event for me as Deacon Convener and for the Lord Mayor – and the city as well.”

Andy Leiper
Andy Leiper deacon convener of the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Princess Anne’s visit also celebrates the Seven Incorporated Trades’ charity work.

The Trades Widows’ Fund has donated more than £1.5 million to local causes since 2017.

One of their projects was building Aberdeen Riding Club at Nether Anguston Farm in Peterculter.

Here, they have installed a riding simulator so disabled people can experience horse riding.

Princess Anne, president of the Riding for the Disabled Association, recognised this work when visiting the club in 2023.

Andy Leiper greeted Princess Anne outside Trinity Hall
Andy Leiper greeted Princess Anne outside Trinity Hall. Image: DC Thomson.

‘A taste of Aberdeen’

The guests from London Livery Companies will continue learning more about the north-east over the weekend.

An itinerary of events has been organised for the guests, including excursions to Crathes Castle, Fittie and South Harbour.

A civic event will be held at Aberdeen Art Gallery on Saturday, with a ceilidh at Ardoe House to follow.

The 196-strong group will attend a service at King’s College on Sunday morning before some make their way to Balmoral.

“It’s a jam-packed weekend,” Andy said. “It has taken some organisation over the last year and a half.

“The idea is to give them a taste of Aberdeen so they want to come back.”

Conversation