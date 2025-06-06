What has brought Princess Anne and almost 200 Londoners together in Aberdeen?

Trinity Hall has hosted its very first official Royal visit since opening its doors to the public in the 1960s.

Despite the downpour, several passers-by stopped to watch the Princess Royal arrive at the imposing building on the corner of Holburn Street and Great Western Road on Friday evening.

She was the guest of honour at a dinner hosted by the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen to mark the beginning of a special weekend.

As well as Princess Anne, 196 visitors from London were also welcomed to the modern landmark.

The London Livery Companies – England’s equivalent to the Trades – spend a weekend in a different city every year.

And this year, they are discovering all Aberdeen has to offer.

Seven Incorporated Trades host party of 196 Livery members

The Liveries are all linked to the Lord Mayor of London who happens to have very strong connections with the north-east.

Alastair King hails from the Donside area and still splits his time between London and Strathdon.

He first suggested the Liveries should travel north to his hometown for their annual trip two years ago.

When he asked Deacon Convener Andy Leiper if he thought the Seven Incorporated Trades would be able to host, he responded: “Of course we can”.

“The role of the Lord Mayor of London is to get investment for cities,” Andy told The Press and Journal. “He travels the world as an ambassador for London.

“He wants investment into the city of Aberdeen from the capital.”

Princess Anne visits Trinity Hall

After many months of planning, the London guests’ jam-packed weekend started with a special dinner at Trinity Hall.

The Lord Provost and the Lord Dean of Guild were among those greeting the 196 Londoners – as well as their Royal guest.

Princess Anne, who has been involved with the Liveries for decades, quickly took cover from the rain but did spend some time outside talking to the welcoming party, and performers from Robert Gordon’s College Pipe Band.

“This is the first official Royal visit since the building was built in 1966,” Andy, who was head of Aberdeen’s bakers guild, said.

“It’s quite an event for me as Deacon Convener and for the Lord Mayor – and the city as well.”

Princess Anne’s visit also celebrates the Seven Incorporated Trades’ charity work.

The Trades Widows’ Fund has donated more than £1.5 million to local causes since 2017.

One of their projects was building Aberdeen Riding Club at Nether Anguston Farm in Peterculter.

Here, they have installed a riding simulator so disabled people can experience horse riding.

Princess Anne, president of the Riding for the Disabled Association, recognised this work when visiting the club in 2023.

‘A taste of Aberdeen’

The guests from London Livery Companies will continue learning more about the north-east over the weekend.

An itinerary of events has been organised for the guests, including excursions to Crathes Castle, Fittie and South Harbour.

A civic event will be held at Aberdeen Art Gallery on Saturday, with a ceilidh at Ardoe House to follow.

The 196-strong group will attend a service at King’s College on Sunday morning before some make their way to Balmoral.

“It’s a jam-packed weekend,” Andy said. “It has taken some organisation over the last year and a half.

“The idea is to give them a taste of Aberdeen so they want to come back.”