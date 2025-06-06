Search for male suspect after woman assaulted in Aberdeen

A 21-year-old woman was assaulted after being approached by a man on an Aberdeen street.

The incident took place on Don Street, off Great Northern Road, at about 10.30pm on Thursday.

A man, aged between his late 20s and early 30s, approached the woman and then assaulted her on the street.

She did not require medical treatment.

Police are now searching for the male suspect and are appealing for information from the public.

The man they are seeking is described as being white, about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a hooded dark jacket and grey trousers at the time.

Detective Inspector Andrew Sharp said: “This was a frightening incident for the woman and we are carrying out extensive inquiries in the area.

“I would ask anyone with who was in the area at the time or who has private CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 and quote incident number 4145 of June 5.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.