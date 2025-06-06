Have four rural Aberdeenshire nurseries been saved? Council intends to pause mothballing and reverse budget

Four rural nurseries could be saved with Aberdeenshire Council announcing it is likely to “pause” its mothballing process.

Parents have spent the past weeks fighting to save the closure-threatened early learning facilities.

Crossroads, Ballogie, Glass and Sandhaven nurseries were all said to have “a surplus of capacity and a lack of demand”.

Many families, however, have argued this is not the case and have been protesting to highlight the “real human impacts” their closure would have.

The final decision on mothballing the nurseries was to have been made at a meeting of the full council on Monday.

But now the administration has confirmed it will recommend pressing pause on the mothballing process.

Plan to ‘pause’ mothballing of nurseries

The intention is to now carry out a full review of the mothballing guidance to allow consultation with parents at an earlier stage.

Ahead of the crunch talks, the council has also shared that it plans to “reverse” decisions on the nurseries in the budget.

Instead, they would look to make cuts elsewhere.

Gillian Owen, leader of the council, said: “We acknowledge the strong feelings concerning the four settings and appreciate the concerns of parents who highly value their local early learning facilities.

“We are trying to balance the needs of children and families, with a challenging financial position – but it is critical we do this in the right way.”

Reducing anxiety among families

She explained: “We will be recommending that we pause planning for all future mothballing activity currently under way while we examine the guidance.

“While we have been engaging with parents, we need to consult at a much earlier stage to inform the decision-making process.

“And we will explore how to integrate this into the procedure.”

The council leader added: “We will also recommend reversing the budget decision identifying this as a saving in our 2025/26 budget process and seek to identify the saving from elsewhere.

“We are taking the unusual step of announcing our intention prior to the meeting in the hope that we remove further anxiety for the people who have made requests to speak.”

A ‘victory’ for rural communities

It is understood parents had planned to stage their latest protest outside Aberdeenshire Council’s HQ Woodhill House on Monday.

However, if the administration follow through with their proposals, the families may have cause for celebration instead.

Alexander Burnett, the Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, has described the latest council move as a “victory”.

He said: “These nurseries help form the pillar of our communities and they are assets that we must keep open across Aberdeenshire.

“I am pleased Aberdeenshire Council has listened to the concerns of parents and has also agreed to review its mothballing policy.

“That is something I have also been campaigning for.

“Rural nurseries like these are crucial, not just in preparing children for school by providing high quality care, but in supporting working parents, especially mothers.”

The full council meeting will go ahead as planned on Monday June 9.