Have four rural Aberdeenshire nurseries been saved? Council intends to pause mothballing and reverse budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Have four rural Aberdeenshire nurseries been saved? Council intends to pause mothballing and reverse budget

Aberdeenshire Council made the surprise announcement ahead of Monday's meeting to spare parents further anxiety.

By Ellie Milne
A group of people holding Save Ballogie Nursery sign
Ballogie Nursery was one of four Aberdeenshire facilities at risk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Four rural nurseries could be saved with Aberdeenshire Council announcing it is likely to “pause” its mothballing process.

Parents have spent the past weeks fighting to save the closure-threatened early learning facilities.

Crossroads, Ballogie, Glass and Sandhaven nurseries were all said to have “a surplus of capacity and a lack of demand”.

Many families, however, have argued this is not the case and have been protesting to highlight the “real human impacts” their closure would have.

The final decision on mothballing the nurseries was to have been made at a meeting of the full council on Monday.

But now the administration has confirmed it will recommend pressing pause on the mothballing process.

Exterior of Ballogie Nursery
Ballogie Nursery, near Aboyne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Plan to ‘pause’ mothballing of nurseries

The intention is to now carry out a full review of the mothballing guidance to allow consultation with parents at an earlier stage.

Ahead of the crunch talks, the council has also shared that it plans to “reverse” decisions on the nurseries in the budget.

Instead, they would look to make cuts elsewhere.

Gillian Owen, leader of the council, said: “We acknowledge the strong feelings concerning the four settings and appreciate the concerns of parents who highly value their local early learning facilities.

“We are trying to balance the needs of children and families, with a challenging financial position – but it is critical we do this in the right way.”

Gillian Owen
Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Reducing anxiety among families

She explained: “We will be recommending that we pause planning for all future mothballing activity currently under way while we examine the guidance.

“While we have been engaging with parents, we need to consult at a much earlier stage to inform the decision-making process.

“And we will explore how to integrate this into the procedure.”

The council leader added: “We will also recommend reversing the budget decision identifying this as a saving in our 2025/26 budget process and seek to identify the saving from elsewhere.

“We are taking the unusual step of announcing our intention prior to the meeting in the hope that we remove further anxiety for the people who have made requests to speak.”

A ‘victory’ for rural communities

It is understood parents had planned to stage their latest protest outside Aberdeenshire Council’s HQ Woodhill House on Monday.

However, if the administration follow through with their proposals, the families may have cause for celebration instead.

Families protesting with signs outside Woodhill House
A protest against the nursery closures outside Woodhill House last month. mage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Alexander Burnett, the Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, has described the latest council move as a “victory”.

He said: “These nurseries help form the pillar of our communities and they are assets that we must keep open across Aberdeenshire.

“I am pleased Aberdeenshire Council has listened to the concerns of parents and has also agreed to review its mothballing policy.

“That is something I have also been campaigning for.

“Rural nurseries like these are crucial, not just in preparing children for school by providing high quality care, but in supporting working parents, especially mothers.”

The full council meeting will go ahead as planned on Monday June 9.

Conversation