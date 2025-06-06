News Emergency services called to incident on Great Northern Road Police cars were spotted along with ambulance parked on the side of the busy road. By Ross Hempseed June 6 2025, 7:17 pm June 6 2025, 7:17 pm Share Emergency services called to incident on Great Northern Road Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6774659/emergency-services-called-to-incident-on-great-northern-road/ Copy Link 0 comment Police and ambulance at an incident on Great Northern Road. Image: DC Thomson. Emergency services including police and ambulance have been called-out to an incident on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen this evening. A police van and two police cars, along with an ambulance, were parked near a block of flats in the Woodside area at about 6.45pm on Friday. Another police car was spotted further down in a high rise car park, near St Machar Roundabout. The nature of the incident is unknown and traffic flow on Great Northern Road was not affected while police were in the area. Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
Conversation