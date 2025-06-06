Emergency services called to incident on Great Northern Road

Emergency services including police and ambulance have been called-out to an incident on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen this evening.

A police van and two police cars, along with an ambulance, were parked near a block of flats in the Woodside area at about 6.45pm on Friday.

Another police car was spotted further down in a high rise car park, near St Machar Roundabout.

The nature of the incident is unknown and traffic flow on Great Northern Road was not affected while police were in the area.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.