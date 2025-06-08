Best photos from Light the Blue festival family day in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos from Light the Blue festival family day in Aberdeen

A range of free events took place at Union Terrace Gardens on Sunday.

Sarah and Ally Ord with their children Margot and Sofia enjoying the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ellie Milne & Kami Thomson

Union Terrace Gardens was the place to be for families in Aberdeen on Sunday.

The city-centre spot was taken over by Light the Blue for the day with a range of activities organised for youngsters.

The family arts day was just one of a series of events organised as part of the annual festival, which runs until June 15.

Kids aged up to 12 were treated to a packed schedule, including arts and learning activities.

Denis Law Legacy Trust was present throughout the afternoon for games of football panna, pickleball and basketball.

Meanwhile, for those who wanted to relax and enjoy some music, there were a variety of performers taking to the stage.

Among these were Citymoves Dance Agency and Fiddle Futures Juniors.

Others made their way up to His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Art Gallery, where even more was on offer.

And the grand finale of the day included a parade and a lively performance from Sprog Rock – the “most sparkly band around”.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all of the family fun. 

Family Arts Day at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ella-May Merson playing pickleball at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying the day, Alan Clark with Robyn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lux Warner at the Maps Crafts Station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dylan Morrice, Leonard Dias, Ava Morrice and Sienna Dias. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Paper airplanes made at the planes station were launched off the balcony at the gardens to see how they fly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sean and Laura Russell with Noah and Alfie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Josh Nicol having a kick about. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Liam Merson playing pickleball at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hunter Irvine playing football panna at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Family Arts Day at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Heebie Jeebies perform Up and About for the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Brad Newman with his kids Russell and Laura and the paper airplanes they made at the planes station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Heebie Jeebies perform Up and About for the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Isla Phillips playing pickleball at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mara and Callan Morgan with the paper airplanes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Robert Olszowy playing football panna at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Artur Olszowy at the Maps Crafts Station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hunter Irvine playing football panna. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Isla Phillips playing pickleball with her dad Sean at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Families enjoy the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Conversation