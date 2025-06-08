Best photos from Light the Blue festival family day in Aberdeen

Union Terrace Gardens was the place to be for families in Aberdeen on Sunday.

The city-centre spot was taken over by Light the Blue for the day with a range of activities organised for youngsters.

The family arts day was just one of a series of events organised as part of the annual festival, which runs until June 15.

Kids aged up to 12 were treated to a packed schedule, including arts and learning activities.

Denis Law Legacy Trust was present throughout the afternoon for games of football panna, pickleball and basketball.

Meanwhile, for those who wanted to relax and enjoy some music, there were a variety of performers taking to the stage.

Among these were Citymoves Dance Agency and Fiddle Futures Juniors.

Others made their way up to His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Art Gallery, where even more was on offer.

And the grand finale of the day included a parade and a lively performance from Sprog Rock – the “most sparkly band around”.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all of the family fun.