News Best photos from Light the Blue festival family day in Aberdeen A range of free events took place at Union Terrace Gardens on Sunday. Sarah and Ally Ord with their children Margot and Sofia enjoying the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Ellie Milne & Kami Thomson June 8 2025, 4:57 pm June 8 2025, 4:57 pm Share Best photos from Light the Blue festival family day in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6774709/light-the-blue-festival-aberdeen-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Union Terrace Gardens was the place to be for families in Aberdeen on Sunday. The city-centre spot was taken over by Light the Blue for the day with a range of activities organised for youngsters. The family arts day was just one of a series of events organised as part of the annual festival, which runs until June 15. Kids aged up to 12 were treated to a packed schedule, including arts and learning activities. Denis Law Legacy Trust was present throughout the afternoon for games of football panna, pickleball and basketball. Meanwhile, for those who wanted to relax and enjoy some music, there were a variety of performers taking to the stage. Among these were Citymoves Dance Agency and Fiddle Futures Juniors. Others made their way up to His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Art Gallery, where even more was on offer. And the grand finale of the day included a parade and a lively performance from Sprog Rock – the “most sparkly band around”. Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all of the family fun. Family Arts Day at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Ella-May Merson playing pickleball at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Enjoying the day, Alan Clark with Robyn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Lux Warner at the Maps Crafts Station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Dylan Morrice, Leonard Dias, Ava Morrice and Sienna Dias. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Paper airplanes made at the planes station were launched off the balcony at the gardens to see how they fly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Sean and Laura Russell with Noah and Alfie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Josh Nicol having a kick about. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Liam Merson playing pickleball at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Hunter Irvine playing football panna at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Family Arts Day at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Heebie Jeebies perform Up and About for the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Brad Newman with his kids Russell and Laura and the paper airplanes they made at the planes station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Heebie Jeebies perform Up and About for the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Isla Phillips playing pickleball at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Mara and Callan Morgan with the paper airplanes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Robert Olszowy playing football panna at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Artur Olszowy at the Maps Crafts Station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Hunter Irvine playing football panna. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Isla Phillips playing pickleball with her dad Sean at the Streetsport Denis Law Legacy Trust area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Families enjoy the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Conversation