Three hospitalised after ‘serious’ Highland crash between two motorbikes

Three have been hospitalised after a crash between two motorbikes near Dundonnell.

Two riders and a passenger were taken to Raigmore Hospital on Thursday June 5 after the “serious” crash which took place at around 11am.

Police and the emergency services were called to the A832 road that day where the crash was reported.

The Ross-shire crash was between a Kawasaki and BMW motorbike.

The 51-year-old male rider of the Kawasaki, the 56-year-old male rider of the BMW and his 64-year-old female passenger were all hospitalised.

Now police are making enquiries into this incident, and have asked any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our enquiries are continuing into this crash and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.

“I would also ask any drivers on the road with dashcam from around the time of the crash to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident 1124 of June 5.”