Man, 29, dies after A87 motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Man, 29, dies after A87 motorbike crash

Officers are appealing for information regarding the crash west of Invergarry.

By Graham Fleming
Two police officers in yellow vests and back hats.
A 29-year-old man has died. Image: PA

A 29-year-old man has died following a motorbike crash on the A87.

Officers were called to the Highland road near Loch Cluanie yesterday at around 11.25am to reports of a Yamaha motorbike crashing.

Paramedics attended the scene west of Invergarry, where the rider was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

The man then died in hospital.

Now cops are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Those with information are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1214 of 6 June, 2025.

Three in hospital after Ross-shire motorbike crash

The death follows another motorbike incident which occurred the day before.

Three were also hospitalised by a crash between two motorbikes on the A832 in Ross-shire on Thursday.

Cops are also welcoming any information into this incident.

Conversation