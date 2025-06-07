Man, 29, dies after A87 motorbike crash

A 29-year-old man has died following a motorbike crash on the A87.

Officers were called to the Highland road near Loch Cluanie yesterday at around 11.25am to reports of a Yamaha motorbike crashing.

Paramedics attended the scene west of Invergarry, where the rider was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

The man then died in hospital.

Now cops are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Those with information are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1214 of 6 June, 2025.

Three in hospital after Ross-shire motorbike crash

The death follows another motorbike incident which occurred the day before.

Three were also hospitalised by a crash between two motorbikes on the A832 in Ross-shire on Thursday.

Cops are also welcoming any information into this incident.