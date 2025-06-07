News Gallery: 35 photos as the Red Arrows delight crowds with RAF Lossiemouth display The famous jets were there as part of the base's friends and families celebration. The jets took to the sky earlier today. Image: Scott Innes. By Ena Saracevic June 7 2025, 6:40 pm June 7 2025, 6:40 pm Share Gallery: 35 photos as the Red Arrows delight crowds with RAF Lossiemouth display Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6774723/raf-lossiemouth-display-red-arrows-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The world-famous Red Arrows wowed crowds with their display at RAF Lossiemouth today. The spectacle was organised to mark the base’s friends and families day. Crowds turned out to see the famous pilots perform their tricks in the sky on Saturday afternoon. RAF Waddington’s aerobatics display team took to the skies alongside Typhoons from Lossiemouth. Onlookers enjoyed the fantastic sight of the acrobatic planes flying overhead. We’ve put together a gallery of some of the best pictures submitted by our readers. Which picture is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below. The jets at RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Carol Sim. They performed a range of tricks. Image: Moira Turner The Red Arrows performing their ‘love heart’ trick. Image: David Forrest. They lit up the sky with bright colours. Image: Louise Brownless. The Red Arrows were also spotted in places near Lossiemouth. Image: Lisa Welsh. Hundreds took photos of the jets. Image: Elizabeth Mcphail. The Red Arrows stationed before setting off. Image: Rach Mac. The world-famous jets in formation. Image: Steve Owens. Crowds turned out to watch the Red Arrows. Image: Nikki Simpson. A jet pictured over Covesea Lighthouse. Image: Elizabeth Mcphail. They performed the display on Saturday afternoon. Image: Tyler Kean. A display was organised to celebrate RAF Lossiemouth’s friends and families day. Image: Carole Pitt. The jets descending during a trick. Image: Carole Pitt. Crowds gathered to watch the jets perform. Image: Elaine Wilkie. The aerobatic display was a much-anticipated highlight of the event. Image: Tracey Duguid. The Red Arrows made their way to Liverpool after the display. Image: Della Isherwood. Crowds were wowed at the display. Image: David G Anderson. The Red Arrows are going to perform at the Tall Ships Festival later this year. Image: Emily Michie. Another trick from the Red Arrows. Image: David G Anderson. Red, white and blue were visible in the sky. Image: Roy Young. It was a beautiful display. Image: Sara Parsons. The jets are world-famous. Image: Roy Young. RAF Lossiemouth welcomed the jets for the display. Image: Sharon Tracy Rodgers. They did a range of tricks. Image: Fern Hall. The Red Arrows lit up the sky with colour. Image: Sara Parsons. The jets seen flying overhead. Image: Chris Allen. They were spotted from across Moray. Image: Roy Young. The jets lined up. Image: Scott Innes. Nine jets during the display. Image: Kerry Stewart. One of the jets. Image: Claire McCarthy. Crowds were amazed at the display. Image: Roy Young. The Red Arrows arrived at Lossiemouth on Friday. Image: Martin Johnson. Another trick from the jets. Image: Scott Innes. The Red Arrows are well-known for their beautiful displays. Image: Pat Kusmierz. The jets returned from Lossiemouth after the display. Image: David Sweeney. Read more from the Red Arrows Red Arrows coming to Aberdeen for Tall Ships festival Is it a bird? Is it plane? Red Arrows dazzle in the sky over Lossiemouth WATCH: Red Arrows arrive in Lossiemouth ahead of training in Highlands
Conversation