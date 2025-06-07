Gallery: 35 photos as the Red Arrows delight crowds with RAF Lossiemouth display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: 35 photos as the Red Arrows delight crowds with RAF Lossiemouth display

The famous jets were there as part of the base's friends and families celebration.

The jets took to the sky earlier today. Image: Scott Innes.
The jets took to the sky earlier today. Image: Scott Innes.
By Ena Saracevic

The world-famous Red Arrows wowed crowds with their display at RAF Lossiemouth today.

The spectacle was organised to mark the base’s friends and families day.

Crowds turned out to see the famous pilots perform their tricks in the sky on Saturday afternoon.

RAF Waddington’s aerobatics display team took to the skies alongside Typhoons from Lossiemouth.

Onlookers enjoyed the fantastic sight of the acrobatic planes flying overhead.

We’ve put together a gallery of some of the best pictures submitted by our readers.

Which picture is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

The jets at RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Carol Sim.
They performed a range of tricks. Image: Moira Turner
The Red Arrows performing their ‘love heart’ trick. Image: David Forrest.
They lit up the sky with bright colours. Image: Louise Brownless.
The Red Arrows were also spotted in places near Lossiemouth. Image: Lisa Welsh.
Hundreds took photos of the jets. Image: Elizabeth Mcphail.
The Red Arrows stationed before setting off. Image: Rach Mac.
The world-famous jets in formation. Image: Steve Owens.
Crowds turned out to watch the Red Arrows. Image: Nikki Simpson.
A jet pictured over Covesea Lighthouse. Image: Elizabeth Mcphail.
They performed the display on Saturday afternoon. Image: Tyler Kean.
A display was organised to celebrate RAF Lossiemouth’s friends and families day. Image: Carole Pitt.
The jets descending during a trick. Image: Carole Pitt.
Crowds gathered to watch the jets perform. Image: Elaine Wilkie.
The aerobatic display was a much-anticipated highlight of the event. Image: Tracey Duguid.
The Red Arrows made their way to Liverpool after the display. Image: Della Isherwood.
Crowds were wowed at the display. Image: David G Anderson.
The Red Arrows are going to perform at the Tall Ships Festival later this year. Image: Emily Michie.
Another trick from the Red Arrows. Image: David G Anderson.
Red, white and blue were visible in the sky. Image: Roy Young.
It was a beautiful display. Image: Sara Parsons.
The jets are world-famous. Image: Roy Young.
RAF Lossiemouth welcomed the jets for the display. Image: Sharon Tracy Rodgers.
They did a range of tricks. Image: Fern Hall.
The Red Arrows lit up the sky with colour. Image: Sara Parsons.
The jets seen flying overhead. Image: Chris Allen.
They were spotted from across Moray. Image: Roy Young.
The jets lined up. Image: Scott Innes.
Nine jets during the display. Image: Kerry Stewart.
One of the jets. Image: Claire McCarthy.
Crowds were amazed at the display. Image: Roy Young.
The Red Arrows arrived at Lossiemouth on Friday. Image: Martin Johnson.
Another trick from the jets. Image: Scott Innes.
The Red Arrows are well-known for their beautiful displays. Image: Pat Kusmierz.
The jets returned from Lossiemouth after the display. Image: David Sweeney.

