Gallery: 35 photos as the Red Arrows delight crowds with RAF Lossiemouth display

The world-famous Red Arrows wowed crowds with their display at RAF Lossiemouth today.

The spectacle was organised to mark the base’s friends and families day.

Crowds turned out to see the famous pilots perform their tricks in the sky on Saturday afternoon.

RAF Waddington’s aerobatics display team took to the skies alongside Typhoons from Lossiemouth.

Onlookers enjoyed the fantastic sight of the acrobatic planes flying overhead.

We’ve put together a gallery of some of the best pictures submitted by our readers.

