Body found in search for missing man on Skye Roddy MacPherson

A body has been found in the search for a missing man on Skye.

Roderick “Roddy” MacPherson was last seen outside the Sligachan Hotel on Monday.

He was walking in the direction of the Sligachan Bridge across the A863 road.

A search operation was launched earlier this week to trace the 67-year-old man.

Air support, coastguard teams and search dogs all assisted police with searches in the area.

It has now been confirmed that police and local mountain rescue teams discovered the body of a man in the Cuillins yesterday.

Formal identification is yet to take place though the family of Roddy MacPherson have been informed.

Officers say ‘no suspicious circumstances’ surrounding death

A police spokesperson has now said: “On Friday afternoon, June 6, the body of a man was traced by police and local mountain rescue teams in the Cuillins, Isle of Skye.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Formal identification has yet to be made.

“The family of Roddy MacPherson, 67, who had been reported missing from Skye on Wednesday, June 4, have been informed.”