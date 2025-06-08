Gallery: Hundreds gather in town square for Stonehaven’s Feein’ Market

Huge crowds turned out in the town square for Stonehaven’s annual Feein’ Market.

Stallholders, fundraisers, food trucks and pipe bands gathered on Saturday for the event.

It has been celebrated in its current form since 1973, and Feein’ Market organisers say the event is “a great family day out for locals and visitors alike”.

In total, there were 67 stalls with a range of goods on offer, which meant there was something for everyone on the day.

The Dunnottar Pipes and Drums band opened and closed the day with a performance.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best moments.

