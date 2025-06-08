News Gallery: Hundreds gather in town square for Stonehaven’s Feein’ Market Our photographer Darrell Benns captured all the best moments from the day at Market Square. Hundreds enjoyed the market on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. By Ena Saracevic June 8 2025, 10:06 am June 8 2025, 10:06 am Share Gallery: Hundreds gather in town square for Stonehaven’s Feein’ Market Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6774890/stonehaven-feein-market-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Huge crowds turned out in the town square for Stonehaven’s annual Feein’ Market. Stallholders, fundraisers, food trucks and pipe bands gathered on Saturday for the event. It has been celebrated in its current form since 1973, and Feein’ Market organisers say the event is “a great family day out for locals and visitors alike”. In total, there were 67 stalls with a range of goods on offer, which meant there was something for everyone on the day. The Dunnottar Pipes and Drums band opened and closed the day with a performance. Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best moments. The Dunnottar Pipes and Drums band performed at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Paige and Elise Simpson enjoying the festivities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Bagpipers delighted crowds with some music. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Archie and Charlie MacLean. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Hundreds gathered on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Drummers parading at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson There was a range of fun games on offer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The pipe band was a highlight of the day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Owen Thomson and his nephew Keir at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson There was live music for people to enjoy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Crowds gathered for the attractions. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Esrah, Brodie and Yusuf Celik. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Stalls offered a selection of food. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Big queues for ice cream. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Candy floss was one of the treats on offer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Aurora Hammond was one of many who had a picture taken with someone dressed as a cow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson People had the chance to look around a fire engine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Harry and Fraser Zwart enjoying the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson There was plenty to do at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Zadie Ryder on a trampoline. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson A tractor made an appearance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Visitors enjoyed the many rides. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson There were plenty of stalls to browse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Stonehaven Rotary Club also had a stall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The Dunnottar Pipes and Drums Band. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson A train at the market. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Pipers at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson There was plenty to do on the day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Read more In Pictures: Stonehaven town square comes alive for Feein’ Market 2024
Conversation