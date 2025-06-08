Gallery: Hundreds gather in town square for Stonehaven’s Feein’ Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Hundreds gather in town square for Stonehaven’s Feein’ Market

Our photographer Darrell Benns captured all the best moments from the day at Market Square.

Hundreds enjoyed the market on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Huge crowds turned out in the town square for Stonehaven’s annual Feein’ Market.

Stallholders, fundraisers, food trucks and pipe bands gathered on Saturday for the event.

It has been celebrated in its current form since 1973, and Feein’ Market organisers say the event is “a great family day out for locals and visitors alike”.

In total, there were 67 stalls with a range of goods on offer, which meant there was something for everyone on the day.

The Dunnottar Pipes and Drums band opened and closed the day with a performance.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best moments.

The Dunnottar Pipes and Drums band performed at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paige and Elise Simpson enjoying the festivities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Bagpipers delighted crowds with some music. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Archie and Charlie MacLean. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hundreds gathered on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Drummers parading at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
There was a range of fun games on offer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The pipe band was a highlight of the day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Owen Thomson and his nephew Keir at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
There was live music for people to enjoy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crowds gathered for the attractions. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Esrah, Brodie and Yusuf Celik. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stalls offered a selection of food. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Big queues for ice cream. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Candy floss was one of the treats on offer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aurora Hammond was one of many who had a picture taken with someone dressed as a cow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People had the chance to look around a fire engine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Harry and Fraser Zwart enjoying the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
There was plenty to do at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Zadie Ryder on a trampoline. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A tractor made an appearance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoyed the many rides. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
There were plenty of stalls to browse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Rotary Club also had a stall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Dunnottar Pipes and Drums Band. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A train at the market. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pipers at the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
There was plenty to do on the day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

