A82 closed south of Inverness after one-car crash

The A82 south of Inverness is closed after a one-car crash.

Emergency services have been called to the incident at Dochgarroch.

The road is shut in both directions.

Police have said they have been called to a one-car crash at the Blackfold/Abriachan junction.

It is not yet known if there have been any serious injuries but the police have been contacted for more information.

Motorists are now being advised to use an alternative route.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A82 is currently closed in both directions at Dochgarroch, near Inverness, due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

CityLink bus services 919, 917 and 918919 services have all been affected. This means that they will all divert and passengers are expected to face delays of approximately 30-40 minutes.

Diversion in place after A82 crash

Drivers heading northbound can take an alternative route by turning left onto the A831 in Drumnadrochit, then right onto the A833 at the A831/A833 junction.

Motorists should then turn right onto the A862 and continue to Inverness and rejoin the A82.

Traffic heading southbound is being diverted via the A862 and the A833.

Motorists should then turn left onto the A831 at the A831/A833 junction and then rejoin the A82.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.