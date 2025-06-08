Earthquake hits North Sea east of Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Earthquake hits North Sea east of Shetland

The quake measured 3.0 magnitude, according to the British Geological Survey.

By Mike Merritt
The earthquake happened east of Lerwick. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The earthquake happened east of Lerwick. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An earthquake has hit the North Sea, east of Shetland.

The quake measured 3.0 magnitude and occurred at 10.25am on Saturday, according to the British Geological Survey.

It was 135km – 83 miles – east of Lerwick.

It is not known at this stage if it was felt by any residents on Shetland or oil rigs in the area.

A map of earthquakes in and around Britain in the last 60 days, with the North Sea tremor highlighted in red. Image: British Geological Survey

The British Geological Survey says the earthquake had a depth of 14 kilometres and is the biggest recorded in and around the British Isles in the last 60 days.

It comes just over a year on from a 3.2 magnitude tremor, which was recorded 108 miles east of Shetland in March 2024.

2022 North Sea earthquake felt in Aberdeen

Meanwhile, in 2022, a 5.1 magnitude quake happened 112 miles north-east of Shetland.

The BGS said that incident was felt as far afield as Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Inverurie, Huntly, Banff and Fraserburgh.

In January that year, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the North Sea, close to several oil and gas platforms.

The largest known Scottish earthquake on land occurred near Loch Awe in 1880, with a magnitude of 5.2.

However, a 6.1 magnitude quake hit the North Sea in 1931, and another in the area measuring 5.1 was recorded in 1958.

Conversation