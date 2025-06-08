Earthquake hits North Sea east of Shetland

An earthquake has hit the North Sea, east of Shetland.

The quake measured 3.0 magnitude and occurred at 10.25am on Saturday, according to the British Geological Survey.

It was 135km – 83 miles – east of Lerwick.

It is not known at this stage if it was felt by any residents on Shetland or oil rigs in the area.

The British Geological Survey says the earthquake had a depth of 14 kilometres and is the biggest recorded in and around the British Isles in the last 60 days.

It comes just over a year on from a 3.2 magnitude tremor, which was recorded 108 miles east of Shetland in March 2024.

2022 North Sea earthquake felt in Aberdeen

Meanwhile, in 2022, a 5.1 magnitude quake happened 112 miles north-east of Shetland.

The BGS said that incident was felt as far afield as Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Inverurie, Huntly, Banff and Fraserburgh.

In January that year, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the North Sea, close to several oil and gas platforms.

The largest known Scottish earthquake on land occurred near Loch Awe in 1880, with a magnitude of 5.2.

However, a 6.1 magnitude quake hit the North Sea in 1931, and another in the area measuring 5.1 was recorded in 1958.