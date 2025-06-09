Tall Ships: How to secure £5 entry for Aberdeen festival’s Sunday night celebration

Tall Ships organisers have revealed how music fans can secure their tickets to the Aberdeen festival’s Sunday night celebration.

The Sunday evening of the highly anticipated Aberdeen event is set to feature a special “thank you” gig dedicated to the people of Aberdeen and RNLI staff.

Highland rockers Tide Lines, supported by Banchory singer Calum Bowie, are set to take to the Quayside stage on July 20.

Details of how fans can get their hands on tickets – priced at £5 each – have now been revealed.

The gig was originally planned to be free and unticketed; however, “unprecedented demand” for the gig prompted a rethink.

Tickets for Tall Ships Sunday celebration now priced at £5

Now, to ensure safety at the event and minimise disappointment, tickets to the gig will be priced at £5 with all proceeds going to the RNLI.

A spokesperson for the Tall Ships Races Aberdeen said: “Given the amazing clamour for other gigs in the series, we didn’t want to be in a position of having to turn disappointed fans away from the Sunday concert once it reached capacity.

“Having online tickets to secure places means those who want to see Tide Lines and Calum Bowie can – and do it safely and easily.

“We also felt that a £5 donation would be an opportunity to support RNLI Aberdeen, who are integral to safety at sea, not just during The Tall Ships Races, but all year round.

“Fans can have a great night out at this special concert – staged as a ‘thank you’ to the people of Aberdeen for their support of the Tall Ships Races – knowing they are saying ‘thank you’ to our lifeboat crews.”

Tickets for Tide Lines and Calum Bowie will be released on Friday June 13 at 10am via the Tall Ships Aberdeen website.

Fiona Anderson, volunteer lifeboat management group chair at Aberdeen RNLI, said: “We are so thankful to the Tall Ships Race Aberdeen and artists for offering the proceeds of this charity concert to Aberdeen RNLI lifeboat station.

“Last year in Scotland, RNLI lifeboats launched 1,182 times, aided 881 people and saved the lives of 36 people.

“The money donated from this concert will go towards keeping our lifeboats and other lifesaving services afloat, and for that, Aberdeen RNLI Lifeboat Station and the wider RNLI are truly thankful.”

The 2025 Tall Ships Races will run from July 19 to 22.

The event has been brought to the city by Aberdeen City Council, Port of Aberdeen and Aberdeen Inspired.

As well as nearly 50 tall ships to see, the celebrations will include an array of free entertainment and music each day.

Adding to the excitement will be a display by the Red Arrows on Monday July 21.

The event is expected to attract 400,000 visits to Aberdeen and the north-east.