Tall Ships: How to secure £5 entry for Aberdeen festival’s Sunday night celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Tall Ships: How to secure £5 entry for Aberdeen festival’s Sunday night celebration

The event, which was originally billed as free, is now ticketed due to demand.

By Graham Fleming
Tall Ships bunting.
Excitement is building for the the Tall Ships races getting underway next month. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Tall Ships organisers have revealed how music fans can secure their tickets to the Aberdeen festival’s Sunday night celebration.

The Sunday evening of the highly anticipated Aberdeen event is set to feature a special “thank you” gig dedicated to the people of Aberdeen and RNLI staff.

Highland rockers Tide Lines, supported by Banchory singer Calum Bowie, are set to take to the Quayside stage on July 20.

Details of how fans can get their hands on tickets – priced at £5 each – have now been revealed.

The gig was originally planned to be free and unticketed; however, “unprecedented demand” for the gig prompted a rethink.

Tickets for Tall Ships Sunday celebration now priced at £5

Now, to ensure safety at the event and minimise disappointment, tickets to the gig will be priced at £5 with all proceeds going to the RNLI.

A spokesperson for the Tall Ships Races Aberdeen said: “Given the amazing clamour for other gigs in the series, we didn’t want to be in a position of having to turn disappointed fans away from the Sunday concert once it reached capacity.

“Having online tickets to secure places means those who want to see Tide Lines and Calum Bowie can – and do it safely and easily.

“We also felt that a £5 donation would be an opportunity to support RNLI Aberdeen, who are integral to safety at sea, not just during The Tall Ships Races, but all year round.

Highland rockers Tide Lines. Image: Supplied

“Fans can have a great night out at this special concert – staged as a ‘thank you’ to the people of Aberdeen for their support of the Tall Ships Races – knowing they are saying ‘thank you’ to our lifeboat crews.”

Tickets for Tide Lines and Calum Bowie will be released on Friday June 13 at 10am via the Tall Ships Aberdeen website.

Fiona Anderson, volunteer lifeboat management group chair at Aberdeen RNLI, said: “We are so thankful to the Tall Ships Race Aberdeen and artists for offering the proceeds of this charity concert to Aberdeen RNLI lifeboat station.

“Last year in Scotland, RNLI lifeboats launched 1,182 times, aided 881 people and saved the lives of 36 people.

“The money donated from this concert will go towards keeping our lifeboats and other lifesaving services afloat, and for that, Aberdeen RNLI Lifeboat Station and the wider RNLI are truly thankful.”

Aberdeen is getting ready for the Tall Ships festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The 2025 Tall Ships Races will run from July 19 to 22.

The event has been brought to the city by Aberdeen City Council, Port of Aberdeen and Aberdeen Inspired.

As well as nearly 50 tall ships to see, the celebrations will include an array of free entertainment and music each day.

Adding to the excitement will be a display by the Red Arrows on Monday July 21.

The event is expected to attract 400,000 visits to Aberdeen and the north-east.

Conversation