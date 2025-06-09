Tributes paid to Irene Ross – Kippie Lodge’s longest serving member of staff

Kippie Lodge has paid tribute to their longest-serving member of staff, Irene Ross, who has died aged 86.

Irene, from Peterculter, joined the club a week after opening in 1973 and dedicated 45 years of her life to the country club, until she retired in 2018.

She spent her years working as a food and beverage supervisor in The Lodge.

Kippie Lodge sent out a heartfelt tribute to Irene to its members, saying: “She was truly part of the bricks and mortar.

“She was a constant presence, a friendly face and a warm heart who helped shape the spirit of Kippie.”

Irene was loved by both members and staff.

Nicky Caldwell, events manager at Kippie, described Irene as “a home bird, who loved Peterculter”.

Even after retiring, Irene would frequently visit the club.

Nicky said her fondest memory of Irene is from her 25th anniversary at Kippie.

Irene had never flown before, so the country club arranged a surprise helicopter ride for her.

It took off from their own driving range.

The club said: “The joy and amazement on her face that day said it all.

“It was a moment none of us would ever forget.”

Irene has been described as having a sharp wit and a kind soul and will be missed by many.

Her funeral will take place at Baldarroch Crematorium on Wednesday June 11, at 11.30, with refreshments following at Kippie Lodge.