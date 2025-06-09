Tributes paid to Irene Ross – Kippie Lodge’s longest serving member of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Irene Ross – Kippie Lodge’s longest serving member of staff

The former Kippie Lodge employee passed peacefully following a short illness.

By Georgia Grieve
Irene Ross at Kippie Lodge
Irene Ross worked at Kippie Lodge for 45 years.

Kippie Lodge has paid tribute to their longest-serving member of staff, Irene Ross, who has died aged 86.

Irene, from Peterculter, joined the club a week after opening in 1973 and dedicated 45 years of her life to the country club, until she retired in 2018.

She spent her years working as a food and beverage supervisor in The Lodge.

Kippie Lodge sent out a heartfelt tribute to Irene to its members, saying: “She was truly part of the bricks and mortar.

“She was a constant presence, a friendly face and a warm heart who helped shape the spirit of Kippie.”

Irene was loved by both members and staff.

Irene with bottles of champagne.
Irene Ross loved her time working at Kippie Lodge.

Nicky Caldwell, events manager at Kippie, described Irene as “a home bird, who loved Peterculter”.

Even after retiring, Irene would frequently visit the club.

Nicky said her fondest memory of Irene is from her 25th anniversary at Kippie.

Irene had never flown before, so the country club arranged a surprise helicopter ride for her.

It took off from their own driving range.

The club said: “The joy and amazement on her face that day said it all.

“It was a moment none of us would ever forget.”

Irene standing outside The Lodge.
Irene outside The Lodge.

Irene has been described as having a sharp wit and a kind soul and will be missed by many.

Her funeral will take place at Baldarroch Crematorium on Wednesday June 11, at 11.30, with refreshments following at Kippie Lodge.

