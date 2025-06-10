From deep sea to deep dish: When the worlds of Peterhead fish market and Domino’s takeaway collided

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

From deep sea to deep dish: When the worlds of Peterhead fish market and Domino’s takeaway collided

Domino's store manager swapped roles with two local fishermen to see how the others work.

Workers standing outside Domino's holding pizza.
The three men thoroughly enjoyed the job swap. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

A north-east job swap has brought two unlikely worlds together — the long-standing Peterhead fish market and the newly opened Domino’s takeaway.

The task saw two fisherman and one Domino’s worker swap roles and take on tasks completely out of their comfort zone.

The initiative aimed to foster close ties with one of Peterhead’s oldest institutions and one of its newest.

After much effort, Domino’s finally opened its first store in the fishing town in late May to the appreciation of residents who had been vocal about wanting a Domino’s on their doorstep.

While the current fish market has only been open for six years, the concept of a fish market dates back hundreds of years.

Peterhead Fish Market.
This is how the fish market looks on a busy trading day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

So, what did they get up to on their job swap?

Taking on the tasks reserved for the hardy fishmongers and fishermen at the harbour was Domino’s store manager Denver Estrocio, while fishermen Kyle Watt and Jamie Leel tried their hand at pizza making.

The Press and Journal tagged along on this interesting job swap, observing up close how each industry has its challenges.

Denver, 24, donned the protective gear needed to be on the market floor and was under the watchful eye of market boss Peter Duncan.

While most of the fish sales had been concluded earlier that morning, there were still some boats coming in, including the Faithful, after two weeks at sea.

Denver was tasked with several jobs, including hosing down the market floor and helping move pallets for fish to be unloaded.

Denver hosing down the fish market floor.
Denver learning how to hose down the fish market. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He also got an up-close and personal view of the working conditions on a fishing boat capable of catching and processing huge hauls of white fish.

It’s a far cry from his usual job overseeing about 25 staff at the newly opened Domino’s store on West Road.

He has been working for the company for four years, previously at the store on Lang Stracht, before taking the leap to move to Peterhead.

Denver spoke about his time at the market. He said: “It was quite amazing actually. I got a real insight into how everything works at the market, all the operations and what fishermen do on a daily basis.

“I had some experience with a forklift as well, but I would say the job is much more physical than in Domino’s.”

Peterhead delighted with the opening of Domino’s store

The first few weeks of opening have been very busy for the new store, with staff brought in from Aberdeen and Glasgow to help out.

“Everyone’s very happy that we are here now. Drivers come back from deliveries and they say all the customers are very happy,” Denver added.

In contrast to Denver’s recent arrival in Peterhead, Kyle, 26, and Jamie, 17, have been in the town all their lives and both come from families deeply involved in the fishing industry.

Both serve as fishermen on the Guiding Light, a trawler tasked with catching white fish for sale in the market.

Jamie, Denver and Kyle on board The Faithful.
Jamie, Denver and Kyle on board The Faithful. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sometimes the trawler will be out in the North Sea for weeks at a time, with Kyle serving as the cook on board — he is no stranger to cooking.

Kyle left school at 17 to become a fisherman, following in the footsteps of his granddad.

He knows how important the industry is, describing it as the “heart and blood” of the town.

Kyle discovers a passion for Pepperoni

He said: “It’s been something completely different from what we usually do on a daily basis.

“Once you get used to it and practice some more you start to get the hang of it. It was a good laugh.”

Kyle learning how to make pizza.
Kyle loved learning how to make pizza. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Both fishermen tried their hand at pizza-making under the supervision of Denver.

Clad in their very own Domino’s uniform, the duo had to first stretch out the dough into the precise measurement, before adding the sauce, cheese and toppings.

They then had to transfer the pizza carefully to the huge pizza oven in the centre of the store — with a delicious pepperoni pizza coming out the other side.

Kyle says that his two-year-old son loves pizza and so, doing this, he hopes he can teach his son to make pizza at home.

Denver said Kyle and Jamie “looked like naturals” while making pizza and that if they ever thought about a career change they could very well make it at Domino’s.

Conversation