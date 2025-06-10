From deep sea to deep dish: When the worlds of Peterhead fish market and Domino’s takeaway collided

A north-east job swap has brought two unlikely worlds together — the long-standing Peterhead fish market and the newly opened Domino’s takeaway.

The task saw two fisherman and one Domino’s worker swap roles and take on tasks completely out of their comfort zone.

The initiative aimed to foster close ties with one of Peterhead’s oldest institutions and one of its newest.

After much effort, Domino’s finally opened its first store in the fishing town in late May to the appreciation of residents who had been vocal about wanting a Domino’s on their doorstep.

While the current fish market has only been open for six years, the concept of a fish market dates back hundreds of years.

So, what did they get up to on their job swap?

Taking on the tasks reserved for the hardy fishmongers and fishermen at the harbour was Domino’s store manager Denver Estrocio, while fishermen Kyle Watt and Jamie Leel tried their hand at pizza making.

The Press and Journal tagged along on this interesting job swap, observing up close how each industry has its challenges.

Denver, 24, donned the protective gear needed to be on the market floor and was under the watchful eye of market boss Peter Duncan.

While most of the fish sales had been concluded earlier that morning, there were still some boats coming in, including the Faithful, after two weeks at sea.

Denver was tasked with several jobs, including hosing down the market floor and helping move pallets for fish to be unloaded.

He also got an up-close and personal view of the working conditions on a fishing boat capable of catching and processing huge hauls of white fish.

It’s a far cry from his usual job overseeing about 25 staff at the newly opened Domino’s store on West Road.

He has been working for the company for four years, previously at the store on Lang Stracht, before taking the leap to move to Peterhead.

Denver spoke about his time at the market. He said: “It was quite amazing actually. I got a real insight into how everything works at the market, all the operations and what fishermen do on a daily basis.

“I had some experience with a forklift as well, but I would say the job is much more physical than in Domino’s.”

Peterhead delighted with the opening of Domino’s store

The first few weeks of opening have been very busy for the new store, with staff brought in from Aberdeen and Glasgow to help out.

“Everyone’s very happy that we are here now. Drivers come back from deliveries and they say all the customers are very happy,” Denver added.

In contrast to Denver’s recent arrival in Peterhead, Kyle, 26, and Jamie, 17, have been in the town all their lives and both come from families deeply involved in the fishing industry.

Both serve as fishermen on the Guiding Light, a trawler tasked with catching white fish for sale in the market.

Sometimes the trawler will be out in the North Sea for weeks at a time, with Kyle serving as the cook on board — he is no stranger to cooking.

Kyle left school at 17 to become a fisherman, following in the footsteps of his granddad.

He knows how important the industry is, describing it as the “heart and blood” of the town.

Kyle discovers a passion for Pepperoni

He said: “It’s been something completely different from what we usually do on a daily basis.

“Once you get used to it and practice some more you start to get the hang of it. It was a good laugh.”

Both fishermen tried their hand at pizza-making under the supervision of Denver.

Clad in their very own Domino’s uniform, the duo had to first stretch out the dough into the precise measurement, before adding the sauce, cheese and toppings.

They then had to transfer the pizza carefully to the huge pizza oven in the centre of the store — with a delicious pepperoni pizza coming out the other side.

Kyle says that his two-year-old son loves pizza and so, doing this, he hopes he can teach his son to make pizza at home.

Denver said Kyle and Jamie “looked like naturals” while making pizza and that if they ever thought about a career change they could very well make it at Domino’s.