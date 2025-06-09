Skye search crews share sadness after 350-hour hunt for missing hillwalker ends in tragedy

A voluntary mountain rescue team contributed more than 350 hours searching for a hillwalker found dead in Skye.

Roderick MacPherson, who was an experienced walker, went missing during his climb one week ago.

He was later found dead on the cliffs between Harta and Lota Corries last Friday afternoon.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team contributed more than 350 hours to the search, equivalent to two weeks’ worth of working days.

Announcing his death on social media, Skye Mountain Rescue Team wrote:

“Skye MRT extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Roderick MacPherson at this very difficult time.

“While formal identification has yet to be made, we understand this will come as deeply sad news to those who knew him.”

The team went through a “busy spell” after being summoned seven times over the last six days.

Sharing how on Wednesday morning, the team were first called out to assist a walker on the Skye Trail who had taken unwell and was extremely cold before receiving a second report about Roderick MacPherson.

During the search for Roderick MacPherson, the Skye Mountain Rescue Team required special equipment and help from various emergency service teams.

Police Scotland (N Division) Mountain Rescue, Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service, Kintail Mountain Rescue, Glenelg Mountain Rescue and Search & Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) also gave their time and efforts during the search.

Stornoway Coastguard Helicopter R948 also managed to carry out a direct lift from the ledge as well as returning multiple times to help extract the teams and bring equipment back to Sligachan.

Taking to social media to thank the emergency service teams for their efforts, Skye’s MRT wrote: “Our sincere thanks to all involved. Thanks also to the Sligachan Hotel for feeding and supporting us on Wednesday night and Thursday.”