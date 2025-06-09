Skye search crews share sadness after 350-hour hunt for missing hillwalker ends in tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye search crews share sadness after 350-hour hunt for missing hillwalker ends in tragedy

Volunteers received seven call-outs over six days in the search.

By Shanay Taylor
Skye Mountain Rescue Team spend 350 hours searching for Roderick MacPherson. Image: Skye Mountain Rescue Team.

A voluntary mountain rescue team contributed more than 350 hours searching for a hillwalker found dead in Skye.

Roderick MacPherson, who was an experienced walker, went missing during his climb one week ago.

He was later found dead on the cliffs between Harta and Lota Corries last Friday afternoon.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team contributed more than 350 hours to the search, equivalent to two weeks’ worth of working days.

Search took over 350 hours in total

Announcing his death on social media, Skye Mountain Rescue Team wrote:

“Skye MRT extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Roderick MacPherson at this very difficult time.

“While formal identification has yet to be made, we understand this will come as deeply sad news to those who knew him.”

The team went through a “busy spell” after being summoned seven times over the last six days.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team during the search for Roderick MacPherson. Image: Skye MRT.

Sharing how on Wednesday morning, the team were first called out to assist a walker on the Skye Trail who had taken unwell and was extremely cold before receiving a second report about Roderick MacPherson.

Roderick MacPherson. Image: Police Scotland

During the search for Roderick MacPherson, the Skye Mountain Rescue Team required special equipment and help from various emergency service teams.

Called out six times in one week

Police Scotland (N Division) Mountain Rescue, Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service, Kintail Mountain Rescue, Glenelg Mountain Rescue and Search & Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) also gave their time and efforts during the search.

Stornoway Coastguard Helicopter R948  also managed to carry out a direct lift from the ledge as well as returning multiple times to help extract the teams and bring equipment back to Sligachan.

Taking to social media to thank the emergency service teams for their efforts, Skye’s MRT wrote: “Our sincere thanks to all involved. Thanks also to the Sligachan Hotel for feeding and supporting us on Wednesday night and Thursday.”

