For sale: Highland capital’s ‘iconic’ bar and nightclub on the market

One of Scotland’s most iconic bars has been put up for sale, with a new owner sought for Inverness nightlife hotspot Johnny Foxes.

The award-winning pub and restaurant and its nightclub – The Den – have been a staple of an Inverness night out since 1997.

Located on Bank Street, they have long been a draw for locals and tourists alike, with their name known far and wide.

Now Johnny Foxes and The Den have been put on the market by owner Don Lawson, after 28 years.

Sellers have hailed it as “one of the most exciting opportunities” in Scottish hospitality.

With a total capacity of 520, the venue includes the hugely popular pub and restaurant and the “only nightclub” in Inverness.

Mr Lawson has operated the venue for almost 28 years.

And during that time the business has won an array of local and national awards.

Another could soon be on the way, with Johnny Foxes and The Den recently shortlisted for Night Entertainment Venue of the Year at this year’s Scottish Hospitality Awards.

Johnny Foxes expected to attract lots of interest

New owners are, however, now being sought, with the remaining 25 years of the lease available to purchase.

The bar is for sale through business property adviser Christie & Co, with the price on application.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co is managing the sale and believes there will be huge interest.

Mr Watson said: “I have always enjoyed a night in Foxes!

“I am very excited to work on behalf of Don Lawson and his team to market Johnny Foxes and The Den.

“It is without doubt one of the most iconic and exciting opportunities on the Scottish hospitality scene.

“We are confident that there will be no shortage of interest.”