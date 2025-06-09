For sale: Highland capital’s ‘iconic’ bar and nightclub on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Highland capital’s ‘iconic’ bar and nightclub on the market

New owners are being sought for Johnny Foxes bar and The Den nightclub in Inverness

By Abbie Duncan
The interior of Johnny Foxes, with its window booths.
Inverness' award-winning venue Johnny Foxes is for sale. Credit: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

One of Scotland’s most iconic bars has been put up for sale, with a new owner sought for Inverness nightlife hotspot Johnny Foxes.

The award-winning pub and restaurant and its nightclub – The Den – have been a staple of an Inverness night out since 1997.

Located on Bank Street, they have long been a draw for locals and tourists alike, with their name known far and wide.

Now Johnny Foxes and The Den have been put on the market by owner Don Lawson, after 28 years.

Sellers have hailed it as “one of the most exciting opportunities” in Scottish hospitality.

With a total capacity of 520, the venue includes the hugely popular pub and restaurant and the “only nightclub” in Inverness.

The exterior of Johnny Foxes in Inverness.
Johnny Foxes and The Den have been a staple of Inverness nightlife for years. Credit: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Lawson has operated the venue for almost 28 years.

And during that time the business has won an array of local and national awards.

Another could soon be on the way, with Johnny Foxes and The Den recently shortlisted for Night Entertainment Venue of the Year at this year’s Scottish Hospitality Awards.

Johnny Foxes expected to attract lots of interest

New owners are, however, now being sought, with the remaining 25 years of the lease available to purchase.

The bar is for sale through business property adviser Christie & Co, with the price on application.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co is managing the sale and believes there will be huge interest.

Mr Watson said: “I have always enjoyed a night in Foxes!

“I am very excited to work on behalf of Don Lawson and his team to market Johnny Foxes and The Den.

“It is without doubt one of the most iconic and exciting opportunities on the Scottish hospitality scene.

“We are confident that there will be no shortage of interest.”

Conversation