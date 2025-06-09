Man arrested after discovery of ‘potentially hazardous’ materials in locked down Aberdeen street

A man has been arrested after police raided an Aberdeen property and discovered ‘potentially hazardous materials’.

Officers were forced to call on specialist hazmat fire officers as forensic teams executed a warrant and searched a flat block earlier today.

A large cordon was swiftly set up around the scene, on Cadenhead Place in the city’s Ashgrove area.

At around 8.30am the street was locked down as emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance, conducted their investigations.

Officers now say that there is no wider risk to the public.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident while ‘chemical items’ were recovered from the flat.

Man arrested after investigation at Aberdeen property

A police spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of potentially hazardous materials in the Kittybrewster area of Aberdeen.

“Around 8.30am on Monday June 9, officers executed a warrant at a property on Cadenhead Place.

“Emergency services attended and chemical items were recovered.

“There is no risk to the wider public.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A number of fire crews were on the scene, with a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirming they were “assisting police”.

They created a staging area within the cordon, a short distance from the focus of the search.

Forensics officers, dressed in white suits were prominent in the street, and made numerous visits into a block of flats.

Police first made their way to the scene at about 8.30am this morning with a warrant to search a property on the street.

That prompted a much larger response from 999 colleagues.

Back in August of last year, residents of properties in Cadenhead Place had to be evacuated after the discovery of a “potentially hazardous substance” in a flat there.