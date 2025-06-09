Man arrested after discovery of ‘potentially hazardous’ materials in locked down Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested after discovery of ‘potentially hazardous’ materials in locked down Aberdeen street

A huge emergency presence swarmed the city's Cadenhead Place.

By Chris Cromar
Cadenhead Place in Aberdeen has been cordoned off amid a major emergency operation.
A man has been arrested after police raided an Aberdeen property and discovered ‘potentially hazardous materials’.

Officers were forced to call on specialist hazmat fire officers as forensic teams executed a warrant and searched a flat block earlier today.

A large cordon was swiftly set up around the scene, on Cadenhead Place in the city’s Ashgrove area.

At around 8.30am the street was locked down as emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance, conducted their investigations.

Officers now say that there is no wider risk to the public.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident while ‘chemical items’ were recovered from the flat.

Cadenhead Place forensic officers.
Forensic officers entering a property on the street. Image: Supplied.

Man arrested after investigation at Aberdeen property

A police spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of potentially hazardous materials in the Kittybrewster area of Aberdeen.

“Around 8.30am on Monday June 9, officers executed a warrant at a property on Cadenhead Place.

“Emergency services attended and chemical items were recovered.

“There is no risk to the wider public.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A number of fire crews were on the scene, with a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirming they were “assisting police”.

Cadenhead Place tent.
A tent has been erected on the street. Image: DC Thomson.

They created a staging area within the cordon, a short distance from the focus of the search.

Forensics officers, dressed in white suits were prominent in the street, and made numerous visits into a block of flats.

Police vehicles acted as part of the cordon at the scene. Image: Supplied.

Police first made their way to the scene at about 8.30am this morning with a warrant to search a property on the street.

That prompted a much larger response from 999 colleagues.

Firefighters at Cadenhead Place.
Firefighters are at the incident, with specialist hazmat support colleagues. Image: DC Thomson.

Back in August of last year, residents of properties in Cadenhead Place had to be evacuated after the discovery of a “potentially hazardous substance” in a flat there.

A forensics officer in white suit and police officer entering a block of flats.
Forensics and police officers entering a block of flats on Cadenhead Place. Image: Supplied

