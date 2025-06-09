News Man charged after woman attacked in Don Street He is due to appear in court this week. By Ross Hempseed June 9 2025, 3:08 pm June 9 2025, 3:08 pm Share Man charged after woman attacked in Don Street Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6775623/man-charged-in-connection-don-street-assault/ Copy Link Don Street, Aberdeen, where the assault took place. Image: DC Thomson A man has been charged following an assault on Don Street in Aberdeen last week. The incident occurred at about 10.30pm on Thursday June 5. A 21-year-old woman was assaulted, but did not require medical treatment. Following the incident, officers launched a hunt for the suspect. Now, police have confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.