Man charged after woman attacked in Don Street

A man has been charged following an assault on Don Street in Aberdeen last week.

The incident occurred at about 10.30pm on Thursday June 5.

A 21-year-old woman was assaulted, but did not require medical treatment.

Following the incident, officers launched a hunt for the suspect.

Now, police have confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.