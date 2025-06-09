Sextortion, Snapchat and international crime gangs: The new plan to keep kids in the north-east safe from online dangers

CAs they live their lives in the online world, children in the north-east and elsewhere now face dangers unlike any previous generation.

One of the most damaging online dangers comes from “sextortion” – a form of blackmail where a criminal threatens to leak indecent images if they are not paid.

It can take place between youngsters, or they can be targeted by people they may know.

But the reality is that the blackmailer can be anyone with an online presence.

There have also been cases of this happening where international crime rings have been involved.

And the rise of AI and fake images now means that victims need not ever have sent a nude picture of themselves.

Cases of sextortion have been recorded across all sorts of social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

With many parents never having experienced anything like this before, kids often don’t know where to turn.

And that is why a new Scotland-wide educational resource was launched at Meldrum Academy by Fearless, the youth service of the charity Crimestoppers.

What should you do if targeted?

The message that Fearless are trying to get across can be summed up as:

Don’t panic.

Don’t pay or comply with demands.

Get help.

At Meldrum Academy, The Press and Journal was invited to speak to a number of youngsters about the dangers they face online.

Seth, 14, an S3 pupil, told us: “I think we are aware of the danger of social media, but I wouldn’t have known what to do if I was in that situation.

“I now know the best ways to get help if I, or one of my friends, were to be targeted like this.”

Isla, 13, said: “I think the main thing today is that we know now about all these resources and that we shouldn’t be afraid or ashamed to use them.”

New resources give children in need somewhere to turn

The S3 pupils at Meldrum Academy were shown the new resources being made available by Fearless.

They included a video and a presentation.

They were put together with input from children of a similar age.

Further accompanying material and the video can be found on the Crimestoppers website.

They then broke off into groups to discuss what they had just learned and the dangers of sextortion.

Isla said: “I think this is something that is usually spoken about with older groups.

“So it’s really good that we are being made aware from a young age.

Seth added: “I have grown up with social media, so I know the dangers.

“But it’s reassuring that I have somewhere to turn.

“This doesn’t seem like a problem that’s going to go away.

“And it’s something that our parents’ generation has never experienced.

“With the school helping out, it shows that they care and are trying to prepare us for the future.”

Do the kids feel at risk?

Despite media attention given to the risks of online dangers, such as sextortion, it is easy to think “that’ll never happen to me”.

Isla said: “It could happen to anyone, but it’s reassuring to know what to look for and how I can get help.

“Before today, I would have had no clue where to turn.

“The younger you are, the more vulnerable you are.

“I think everyone should be aware of it, whether you’re a child, parent or a teacher.”

Seth added: “I’ve never really felt the risk, but I know it is there.

“I know not to add random people online, but I have a digital footprint that will be there forever.

“Once it’s out, it will never really go away.”

What should I do if I’m a victim of sextortion?

If you know a young person who has been a victim of a crime of this nature, it can be a scary situation to deal with.

Fearless has given directions for kids and parents alike to take:

Reassure the victim – Let them know they have done the right thing in coming forward. It can be a daunting thought, and it shows great bravery in being so open.

– Let them know they have done the right thing in coming forward. It can be a daunting thought, and it shows great bravery in being so open. Don’t blame them – The person blackmailing the young person will often be part of an organised crime gang and will have used very sophisticated ways to have manipulated them into the situation.

– The person blackmailing the young person will often be part of an organised crime gang and will have used very sophisticated ways to have manipulated them into the situation. Do not pay or do what they are demanding – If you pay, you may hear no more about it, or be pressured for more money. In some cases, the criminals share the videos or images anyway.

– If you pay, you may hear no more about it, or be pressured for more money. In some cases, the criminals share the videos or images anyway. Do not talk any further to the criminals – Tell the victim to block the criminals and ignore the messages, as they are highly manipulative.

– Tell the victim to block the criminals and ignore the messages, as they are highly manipulative. Account Settings – Make the young person’s settings private across their accounts. Have them turn off all their location settings. They should also remove any friends they don’t know in person.

How to report a case of sextortion

Fearless say it is important that young people feel in control of their next steps and that they are not forced to do anything they don’t feel ready to do.

If they are ready to report the case, here is what to do:

Gather evidence – If the victim wants to report the incident to the police, keeping evidence can be a great help. Be sure not to delete anything and, if possible, take screenshots of messages and the criminal’s profile.

– If the victim wants to report the incident to the police, keeping evidence can be a great help. Be sure not to delete anything and, if possible, take screenshots of messages and the criminal’s profile. Report the incident – Report the incident to the police on 101. It can also be reported to CEOP. This allows investigations to commence, and more victims may have already come forward. The incidents should be reported to the social media platforms too.

– Report the incident to the police on 101. It can also be reported to CEOP. This allows investigations to commence, and more victims may have already come forward. The incidents should be reported to the social media platforms too. Use the Report Remove Tool – The Report Remove Tool is a service available through Childline. This allows for sexual images and videos to be reported confidentially in order to have them removed from the internet. For over-18s, the victim should use Stop NCII, which will offer a similar service.

Meldrum Academy headteacher speaks on the dangers of sextortion

Meldrum Academy Headteacher Ian Jackson said: “We have to make sure everything we deliver is up to date.

“These things are evolving at such a pace that its very difficult to keep up with it.

“What is important for us at Meldrum is that kids have what they need to protect themselves.

Mr Jackson acknowledges that sextortion is a very real danger for kids in Aberdeenshire.

“It is here, it is now, and we’re not immune from these things in the north-east of Scotland.

“This is a growing fear and concern for all of us, given the rise of social media.”

32% decrease in sextortion cases in 2024

Campaigns such as the new Fearless effort are believed to be a key factor in the 32.2% decrease in reports of sextortion in 2024, compared to 2023.

Lyndsay McDade, Fearless Scotland Manager with Crimestoppers, said: “From the very beginning, and throughout our sextortion campaign, we’ve placed great importance on listening to young people and the adults who support them.

“Their insights have been central to shaping the development of the project and its ultimate success.

“Teachers told us they needed something short, accessible and practical to help spark meaningful conversations about sextortion with young people.”

Minister reassures young people: ‘Help is there’

Siobhian Brown, Minister for Victims and Community Safety, attended the launch at the school.

Ms Brown said: “Sextortion can have a devastating impact on young people and their families.

“And it can be a difficult topic to discuss.

“This resource, shaped by young people, will help start these discussions and raise awareness ahead of pupils finishing for their summer holidays.

“I want young people to be reassured that it is never their fault, there is help and to always report these things to the police.”

Police are working to tackle sextortion

Police are working hard across Scotland to combat the issue.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “Sextortion is nothing other than a form of blackmail and a particularly insidious crime.

“Our figures show that the number of offences has fallen by almost a third in a year.

“We believe that can be attributed to young people, their parents, guardians and teachers being more aware of the issue and taking preventative steps.”