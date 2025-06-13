‘Bucket load’ of buildings home to north-east KFC restaurants hit the market

KFC customers have been told to “fear not” as a number of its venues across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hit the market.

Three different buildings which are home to KFC restaurants have been put up for sale or will soon be available to buy at auction.

These include the popular Union Street branch in Aberdeen and the restaurant and drive-thru in Peterhead.

Haudagain Retail Park – which includes a KFC and drive-thru – is also up for sale.

Despite this, north-east chicken fans have been told to “fear not”.

They have been reassured that normal trading at these restaurants will continue, despite some locations changing plans.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Fried chicken fans in Aberdeen and Peterhead, fear not!

“The buildings housing our restaurants may occasionally change ownership, but we’re not going anywhere.

“These restaurants will remain open and we’ll keep serving KFC fans our delicious chicken, just as we have for over 30 years in Scotland.”

The move comes after a £1.5 billion investment in the KFC business with new restaurants opened across the UK and existing locations upgraded.

Aberdeenshire KFC up for auction

The KFC restaurant on Invernettie Road in Peterhead will be going up for auction on June 19.

It is situated on the south side of Asco Road at its roundabout with the A90.

The auction will start online at 10am and end at 3pm.

The opening bid is £625,000.

They describe it as a “prime investment property”.

Aberdeen city centre KFC has guide price of £900k

The Aberdeen KFC restaurant on 152 Union Street is being put up for auction on a guide price of £900,000.

According to property agent Savills, the end-terraced building is of traditional granite construction and is Grade B listed.

Set across a single storey, the ground floor customer area is finished to a good standard with toilets located off a stairwell.

It will go on auction on June 26, the same time that a KFC restaurant in Dundee will be offered at the auction house.

Would you like to own a retail park – including a KFC?

The Haudagain Retail Park in Aberdeen is also on the market, including KFC restaurant and drive-thru.

FG Burnett has been instructed to seek offers in excess of £3 million.

As well as the popular chicken brand, there is a Taco Bell and American Golf building.

It also benefits from 76 parking spaces.

