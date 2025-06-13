‘Bucket load’ of buildings home to north-east KFC restaurants hit the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Bucket load’ of buildings home to north-east KFC restaurants hit the market

North-east fans of the fast food chain have been told to "fear not".

By Ena Saracevic
KFC on Union Street, Aberdeen
The KFC on Union Street is up for sale. Image: Savills.

KFC customers have been told to “fear not” as a number of its venues across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hit the market.

Three different buildings which are home to KFC restaurants have been put up for sale or will soon be available to buy at auction.

These include the popular Union Street branch in Aberdeen and the restaurant and drive-thru in Peterhead.

Haudagain Retail Park – which includes a KFC and drive-thru – is also up for sale.

Despite this, north-east chicken fans have been told to “fear not”.

They have been reassured that normal trading at these restaurants will continue, despite some locations changing plans.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Fried chicken fans in Aberdeen and Peterhead, fear not!

KFC restaurant in Peterhead
The Peterhead KFC is going up for auction. Image: Future Property Auctions.

“The buildings housing our restaurants may occasionally change ownership, but we’re not going anywhere.

“These restaurants will remain open and we’ll keep serving KFC fans our delicious chicken, just as we have for over 30 years in Scotland.”

The move comes after a £1.5 billion investment in the KFC business with new restaurants opened across the UK and existing locations upgraded.

Aberdeenshire KFC up for auction

The KFC restaurant on Invernettie Road in Peterhead will be going up for auction on June 19.

It is situated on the south side of Asco Road at its roundabout with the A90.

The auction will start online at 10am and end at 3pm.

The opening bid is £625,000.

They describe it as a “prime investment property”.

Aberdeen city centre KFC has guide price of £900k

KFC on Union Street
The  KFC on Union Street. Image: Google.

The Aberdeen KFC restaurant on 152 Union Street is being put up for auction on a guide price of £900,000. 

According to property agent Savills, the end-terraced building is of traditional granite construction and is Grade B listed.

Set across a single storey, the ground floor customer area is finished to a good standard with toilets located off a stairwell.

It will go on auction on June 26, the same time that a KFC restaurant in Dundee will be offered at the auction house.

Would you like to own a retail park – including a KFC?

The Haudagain Retail Park in Aberdeen is also on the market, including KFC restaurant and drive-thru.

FG Burnett has been instructed to seek offers in excess of £3 million.

The KFC restaurant in the Haudagain Retail Park. Image: Darrell Benns.

As well as the popular chicken brand, there is a Taco Bell and American Golf building.

It also benefits from 76 parking spaces.

Read more from KFC

Conversation