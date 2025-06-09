Two men charged after car stolen from busy Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two men charged after car stolen from busy Aberdeen street

One man, 35, was also charged in connection with 15 previous reports of vehicle theft and break-ins between April and June.

By Ena Saracevic
The car was stolen from North Anderson Drive. Image: DC Thomson
The car was stolen from North Anderson Drive. Image: DC Thomson

Two men have been arrested and charged after a car was stolen from a busy Aberdeen street.

It was taken from North Anderson Drive at around 6.30am on Monday.

The car, an Audi, was later recovered in the Hilton area of the city.

The men – aged 35 and 51 – were arrested and charged in connection with the theft.

Man charged in connection with 15 reports of Aberdeen theft and break-ins

Further inquiries were carried out and the 35-year-old was also charged in connection with 15 previous reports of vehicle theft and break-ins.

These all happened in the Hilton, Sheddocksley and Northfield areas between April and June of this year.

Detective Constable Fergus Anderson said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns or information about suspicious activity in their area to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

The two men are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on June 10.

Conversation