Two men charged after car stolen from busy Aberdeen street

Two men have been arrested and charged after a car was stolen from a busy Aberdeen street.

It was taken from North Anderson Drive at around 6.30am on Monday.

The car, an Audi, was later recovered in the Hilton area of the city.

The men – aged 35 and 51 – were arrested and charged in connection with the theft.

Man charged in connection with 15 reports of Aberdeen theft and break-ins

Further inquiries were carried out and the 35-year-old was also charged in connection with 15 previous reports of vehicle theft and break-ins.

These all happened in the Hilton, Sheddocksley and Northfield areas between April and June of this year.

Detective Constable Fergus Anderson said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns or information about suspicious activity in their area to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

The two men are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on June 10.