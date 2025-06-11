Bridge of Don primary school described as ‘weak’ with improvements needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Don primary school described as ‘weak’ with improvements needed

Education Scotland has filed the report following an inspection.

By Jamie Sinclair
Picture shows Forehill primary school.
Forehill Primary in Bridge of Don. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A school in Bridge of Don has been described as weak by inspectors and has been advised to improve across several areas.

Forehill Primary was visited by a team from Education Scotland back in February this year.

During the visit, the organisation identified several key areas for the school to work on and improve.

Conversations were had with parents, carers, pupils, teachers, and staff throughout the process.

All of the areas identified for improvement were discussed with the school’s headteacher and a representative from Aberdeen City Council.

These include the quality of learning and teaching on offer at Forehill.

The education board found the school “weak” in three of the four areas it was being assessed.

This comes as the other area was deemed “satisfactory”.

Forehill Primary School will have a second inspection within the next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What does Forehill need to improve?

Education Scotland outlined the following areas as needing improvement:

  • Senior leaders need to improve approaches to evaluating the work of the school. More robust evaluations are needed to help identify key priorities.
  • The quality of learning, teaching and assessment, including learning through play, should all be improved.
  • Staff should raise attainment in literacy and numeracy across the school. At all stages, children are capable of more.

What is Forehill primary doing well?

The inspection team found the following strengths in the school’s work:

  • The acting headteacher leads the school with passion and a clear vision.
  • The happy, well-behaved children are proud of their school and are eager to participate. They show the school’s values well and are keen to learn.
  • All staff have created a safe, nurturing and welcoming environment.

What next for Forehill following inspection

Education Scotland has said Forehill Primary School needs support and time to make the improvements required.

The organisation will liaise with Aberdeen City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

They will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within one year of the report.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “An action plan is in place to address the improvements identified in this report.

“The school management team and central officers will continue to work closely with the school to ensure continuous improvement.”

Conversation