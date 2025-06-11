Bridge of Don primary school described as ‘weak’ with improvements needed

A school in Bridge of Don has been described as weak by inspectors and has been advised to improve across several areas.

Forehill Primary was visited by a team from Education Scotland back in February this year.

During the visit, the organisation identified several key areas for the school to work on and improve.

Conversations were had with parents, carers, pupils, teachers, and staff throughout the process.

All of the areas identified for improvement were discussed with the school’s headteacher and a representative from Aberdeen City Council.

These include the quality of learning and teaching on offer at Forehill.

The education board found the school “weak” in three of the four areas it was being assessed.

This comes as the other area was deemed “satisfactory”.

What does Forehill need to improve?

Education Scotland outlined the following areas as needing improvement:

Senior leaders need to improve approaches to evaluating the work of the school. More robust evaluations are needed to help identify key priorities.

The quality of learning, teaching and assessment, including learning through play, should all be improved.

Staff should raise attainment in literacy and numeracy across the school. At all stages, children are capable of more.

What is Forehill primary doing well?

The inspection team found the following strengths in the school’s work:

The acting headteacher leads the school with passion and a clear vision.

The happy, well-behaved children are proud of their school and are eager to participate. They show the school’s values well and are keen to learn.

All staff have created a safe, nurturing and welcoming environment.

What next for Forehill following inspection

Education Scotland has said Forehill Primary School needs support and time to make the improvements required.

The organisation will liaise with Aberdeen City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

They will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within one year of the report.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “An action plan is in place to address the improvements identified in this report.

“The school management team and central officers will continue to work closely with the school to ensure continuous improvement.”