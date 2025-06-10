TUI plots move to Bon Accord Centre with plans lodged for Waterstones unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TUI plots move to Bon Accord Centre with plans lodged for Waterstones unit

The application from TUI could spell the end of the book store's presence in the mall.

By Ross Hempseed
Waterstones could be at risk if TUI's plans for ahead.
A planning application for travel agents TUI to move to the Bon Accord Centre has raised questions about the future of Waterstones.

The application made to Aberdeen City Council outlines proposals for the travel agent to refurbish two units within the Bon Accord Centre.

The firm has launched its bid to open in the shopping centre with plans that span across the lower and upper mall units occupied by Waterstones.

TUI currently occupies a site on St Nicholas Street, but The Press and Journal previously reported that Caffe Nero had lodged plans to redevelop that unit into its third Aberdeen store.

The current Aberdeen TUI store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When asked for comment, TUI confirmed they were in negotiations with their landlord but also exploring alternative sites to continue to serve north-east holidaymakers as they have for the past 20 years.

Now it appears TUI may have found its new location as laid out in their planning application to the council.

TUI plots move to Bon Accord Centre

The company plans to renovate Units 5 and 33 in the Bon Accord Centre at a cost of £75,000.

The proposals would see the retail space kitted out with the travel agent’s branding, fixtures and fittings.

However, there is the issue of those units already being occupied — by Waterstones.

The popular bookstore occupies two floors with a cafe on the upper floor serving sandwiches and coffee.

It has been a staple of the shopping centre since opening back in 2018.

The new plans throw the future of Waterstones into doubt.

This is just another eventful chapter in the Bon Accord’s recent history, with Game closing its doors and FatFace opening after moving out of Union Square.

Several independent businesses within the Curated Aberdeen market also chose to leave the Bon Accord for the Trinity Centre earlier this year.

TUI, Waterstones and Bon Accord have been contacted for comment.

