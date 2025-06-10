TUI plots move to Bon Accord Centre with plans lodged for Waterstones unit

A planning application for travel agents TUI to move to the Bon Accord Centre has raised questions about the future of Waterstones.

The application made to Aberdeen City Council outlines proposals for the travel agent to refurbish two units within the Bon Accord Centre.

The firm has launched its bid to open in the shopping centre with plans that span across the lower and upper mall units occupied by Waterstones.

TUI currently occupies a site on St Nicholas Street, but The Press and Journal previously reported that Caffe Nero had lodged plans to redevelop that unit into its third Aberdeen store.

When asked for comment, TUI confirmed they were in negotiations with their landlord but also exploring alternative sites to continue to serve north-east holidaymakers as they have for the past 20 years.

Now it appears TUI may have found its new location as laid out in their planning application to the council.

TUI plots move to Bon Accord Centre

The company plans to renovate Units 5 and 33 in the Bon Accord Centre at a cost of £75,000.

The proposals would see the retail space kitted out with the travel agent’s branding, fixtures and fittings.

However, there is the issue of those units already being occupied — by Waterstones.

The popular bookstore occupies two floors with a cafe on the upper floor serving sandwiches and coffee.

It has been a staple of the shopping centre since opening back in 2018.

The new plans throw the future of Waterstones into doubt.

This is just another eventful chapter in the Bon Accord’s recent history, with Game closing its doors and FatFace opening after moving out of Union Square.

Several independent businesses within the Curated Aberdeen market also chose to leave the Bon Accord for the Trinity Centre earlier this year.

TUI, Waterstones and Bon Accord have been contacted for comment.