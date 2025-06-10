News 33-year-old released as police investigate ‘hazardous’ chemicals found in Aberdeen flat Officers raided a property where they discovered dangerous substances. By Jamie Sinclair June 10 2025, 9:49 am June 10 2025, 9:49 am Share 33-year-old released as police investigate ‘hazardous’ chemicals found in Aberdeen flat Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6775981/man-released-police-investigate-hazardous-materials/ Copy Link 0 comment The police cordon was in place yesterday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A man who was arrested after officers raided an Aberdeen flat and found potentially hazardous materials has been released. We can now reveal that no charges have been made and a 33-year-old man has been let go as police continue investigations. A large cordon was set up on Cadenhead Place on Monday, June 9, at around 8.30am. Cadenhead Place was cordoned off amid a major emergency operation. Hazmat fire officers were called on as police executed a warrant on the property. Police confirmed yesterday that “chemical items” were recovered. Inquiries are still ongoing into the incident. Potentially ‘hazardous’ chemicals were removed from the flat yesterday. Image: Supplied. Man released after ‘hazardous’ items found in Ashgrove flat Police confirmed the man’s release today. The statement reads: “A 33-year-old man arrested following the discovery of potentially hazardous materials in Aberdeen has been released pending further inquiry. “It follows the execution of a warrant at a property on Cadenhead Place on Monday, 9 June, 2025. Enquiries remain ongoing.”
