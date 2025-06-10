33-year-old released as police investigate ‘hazardous’ chemicals found in Aberdeen flat

A man who was arrested after officers raided an Aberdeen flat and found potentially hazardous materials has been released.

We can now reveal that no charges have been made and a 33-year-old man has been let go as police continue investigations.

A large cordon was set up on Cadenhead Place on Monday, June 9, at around 8.30am.

Hazmat fire officers were called on as police executed a warrant on the property.

Police confirmed yesterday that “chemical items” were recovered.

Inquiries are still ongoing into the incident.

Police confirmed the man’s release today.

The statement reads: “A 33-year-old man arrested following the discovery of potentially hazardous materials in Aberdeen has been released pending further inquiry.

“It follows the execution of a warrant at a property on Cadenhead Place on Monday, 9 June, 2025. Enquiries remain ongoing.”