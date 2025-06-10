In pictures: Crews prepare for upcoming filming at Findlater Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Crews prepare for upcoming filming at Findlater Castle

Scenes for Christopher Nolan's latest project The Odyssey are expected to be filmed in the north-east in the coming weeks.

By Ellie Milne
A building has been constructed at Findlater Castle
A building constructed at Findlater Castle is believed to be part of the film set for The Odyssey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

An historic castle at the top of a 50ft cliff in Aberdeenshire has been taken over by film crews.

Findlater Castle, located on the Banffshire coastline, has been closed to the public while the area is transformed for upcoming movie action.

It is understood the location is being used as a filming spot for award-winning director Christopher Nolan’s latest project.

Drone view of Findlater Castle
A drone image of the area film crews have taken over at Findlater Castle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
List of closures at Findlater Castle
A notice from Aberdeenshire Council stating the closures at Findlater Castle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Small building seen through bushes
A small building has been constructed by the production team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

His adaptation of Homer’s epic The Odyssey started filming earlier this year in Morocco before moving to Sicily.

This month, production will continue in the north-east, with Cullen, Buckie and Portsoy all being used for filming, production or accommodation.

While no cast members or the director himself have been spotted in the area so far, film crews have been seen getting prepared for the arrival of the cameras.

Findlater Castle
Filming is expected to take place at Findlater Castle in the coming weeks. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Castle closed sign
The castle and car park are closed to the public until the end of July. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Map showing current diversion at FIndlater Castle
A path diversion is in place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Filming is expected to start later in the month but it is not known who will be travelling to the north-east to star in the scenes.

Several big names are part of the cast, with Matt Damon playing Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway.

Filming expected to take place at Findlater Castle

Crews have been on site at Findlater Castle, around three miles east of Cullen, since last week.

They appear to be constructing a film set with at least one temporary building.

Pink location sign in the grass
A location sign near the Banffshire location. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Area cordoned off by high fence
The area is cordoned off by high fence. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Castle closed and diversion signs at Findlater Castle
Findlater Castle is currently off-limits to visitors. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Signs on display at the castle grounds state it cannot be accessed by the public due to “private commercial activity” between May 27 and July 25.

The car park is also closed, as well as paths and roads in the area, with security present to keep people away.

Production teams have been spotted constructing a small stone building on the cliff.

A drone image of the activity at Findlater Castle. It shows the fenced-off area of coast, including the ruin itself, a temporary building that has been constructed. There is a production area to the fore.
The drone image shows where production is focused. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Temporary building at FIndlater Castle
The temporary film set. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The area has been fenced off, with portable toilets and another trailer set up nearby.

It is understood all of the locations being used are owned by Seafield Estates, managed by the 13th Earl of Seafield.

Film teams also appear to have taken over farm buildings on the outskirts of Portsoy.

It is believed this space is being used for production and storage rather than filming.

Conversation