In pictures: Crews prepare for upcoming filming at Findlater Castle

An historic castle at the top of a 50ft cliff in Aberdeenshire has been taken over by film crews.

Findlater Castle, located on the Banffshire coastline, has been closed to the public while the area is transformed for upcoming movie action.

It is understood the location is being used as a filming spot for award-winning director Christopher Nolan’s latest project.

His adaptation of Homer’s epic The Odyssey started filming earlier this year in Morocco before moving to Sicily.

This month, production will continue in the north-east, with Cullen, Buckie and Portsoy all being used for filming, production or accommodation.

While no cast members or the director himself have been spotted in the area so far, film crews have been seen getting prepared for the arrival of the cameras.

Filming is expected to start later in the month but it is not known who will be travelling to the north-east to star in the scenes.

Several big names are part of the cast, with Matt Damon playing Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway.

Filming expected to take place at Findlater Castle

Crews have been on site at Findlater Castle, around three miles east of Cullen, since last week.

They appear to be constructing a film set with at least one temporary building.

Signs on display at the castle grounds state it cannot be accessed by the public due to “private commercial activity” between May 27 and July 25.

The car park is also closed, as well as paths and roads in the area, with security present to keep people away.

Production teams have been spotted constructing a small stone building on the cliff.

The area has been fenced off, with portable toilets and another trailer set up nearby.

It is understood all of the locations being used are owned by Seafield Estates, managed by the 13th Earl of Seafield.

Film teams also appear to have taken over farm buildings on the outskirts of Portsoy.

It is believed this space is being used for production and storage rather than filming.