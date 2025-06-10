21-year-old arrested after attempted robbery at Peterhead petrol station

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following an attempted robbery at a 24-hour petrol station in Peterhead.

Police confirmed the report of an attempted robbery at the BP Station on South Road.

The incident took place just before 2am in the early hours of Tuesday.

It is understood that no one was harmed, and the station has since reopened.

A police spokesperson said: “At 1.55am on Tuesday, June 10, we received a report of an attempted robbery at a petrol station in South Road, Peterhead.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.”