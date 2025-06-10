Teen driver in serious but stable condition after A82 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen driver in serious but stable condition after A82 crash

The car was found on an embankment at Dunain.

By Jamie Sinclair
The scene of the crash on the A82.
The crash took place on the A82. Image: Google Maps.

An 18-year-old driver is in a serious but stable condition following a crash on the A82.

The male driver was found in his car down an embankment on the road three miles south of Inverness on Sunday.

Police have confirmed the crash took place at Dunain, after it was previously reported to be at Dochgarroch.

Officers were made aware of the crash at around 6am on Sunday, June 8.

The driver was rescued from the car, a silver Volkswagen Golf GTI, and taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Medical staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

Police appeal for witnesses following A82 crash

Police have found that a grey Mercedes A180 was in the area around the time of the crash.

They are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the surrounding area to get in touch.

It was seen driving towards the area of the crash and then heading back to Inverness shortly after.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson from the Road Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to road users who were in the area around the time of the incident and saw either the Golf GTI or the Mercedes A180 to please contact us.

“It could prove significant as we establish the full circumstances of the crash.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0724 of Sunday, 8 June 2025.

