Teen driver in serious but stable condition after A82 crash

An 18-year-old driver is in a serious but stable condition following a crash on the A82.

The male driver was found in his car down an embankment on the road three miles south of Inverness on Sunday.

Police have confirmed the crash took place at Dunain, after it was previously reported to be at Dochgarroch.

Officers were made aware of the crash at around 6am on Sunday, June 8.

The driver was rescued from the car, a silver Volkswagen Golf GTI, and taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Medical staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

Police appeal for witnesses following A82 crash

Police have found that a grey Mercedes A180 was in the area around the time of the crash.

They are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the surrounding area to get in touch.

It was seen driving towards the area of the crash and then heading back to Inverness shortly after.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson from the Road Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to road users who were in the area around the time of the incident and saw either the Golf GTI or the Mercedes A180 to please contact us.

“It could prove significant as we establish the full circumstances of the crash.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0724 of Sunday, 8 June 2025.