Lossiemouth mother-daughter duo look back on first month of trendy cafe The Pier

Mum Faye Kane comes from a family of business owners, with her parents previously owning the Lido Cafe and Flanagans Irish Pub.

Mother and daughter behind the counter, surrounded by a selection of bakes.
Faye and Halle Kane opened the cafe together. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

A mother-daughter duo have been ‘amazed’ after queues formed outside their new Lossiemouth cafe.

Faye Kane and her daughter Halle opened the doors at The Pier in April.

They wanted to bring something different to the coastal town, incorporating a ‘trendy’ type of cafe that they’d seen only on trips to London and Edinburgh.

So, when the 23 Pitgaveny Street unit came on the market last year, they were quick to snap it up.

They opened their doors at the end of April and have already became a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike.

They’ve also built a seven-strong team at the cafe and say they are all having a “fantastic” time working together.

Faye’s own parents owned a number of Elgin businesses decades ago.

They included the Lido Cafe, Flanagans Irish Pub and a tapas restaurant.

Faye and Halle within the cafe, with an iced drink and cake.
Faye and her daughter Halle opened The Pier in April. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Faye herself hasn’t always been in hospitality.

She worked in childcare previously, only leaving that role when she had children of her own.

But she says owning a cafe “was always a dream of mine” – and it’s one that’s come true with the opening of The Pier.

Lossiemouth cafe was ‘always a dream’ for mum Faye

“I decided it was the time to do something and take the plunge,” she told The Press and Journal.

“When Halle and I were away in Edinburgh or London we’d really enjoy going to nice coffee shops and restaurants.

“We wanted to bring something similar to Lossiemouth.”

When the unit came up on Pitgaveny Street, Faye and Halle knew it was the perfect location for their cafe.

They received the keys in October and put months of hard work into preparing it for opening.

The due teak a break outside the cafe.
The cafe is on Pitgaveny Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Faye’s parents, John and Ishbel Harris, have been a source of inspiration for the mother-daughter duo.

But with Faye having helped run the tapas restaurant for a time, she has also ben able to call upon her own past experience.

“I think it’s just in my blood,” she said.

The cafe has proven popular with locals and visitors. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

What’s it like to work with mum?

So, just what is it like opening a cafe with a member of your family?

Halle answered: “We’ve always pretty much been inseparable, so doing it together has been really good.

“It’s all worked really well.”

As well as this, Faye’s mother Ishbel, who is retired, has been at the cafe “as much as she can”.

The busy cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Faye serving customers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The duo were instantly greeted with a friendly reception when they opened their doors on April 23.

Businesses, tourists and locals were all eager to see what the new cafe had to offer.

New ‘trendy’ cafe popular with locals and visitors alike

“The first two Saturdays were the busiest we’ve ever been,” Halle said.

“If people couldn’t get a seat due to how busy it was, they were getting a takeaway instead.

“Lossie Harbour is always a popular place to go, so we knew it’d be a bit busy but didn’t know for sure.”

They’ve even had people queuing up for a table due to the interest in the cafe – which can seat up to 30 people at a time.

The cafe's coffee machine and price list.
Some of the drinks on offer at The Pier. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Halle added: “It’s nice to see people of all ages coming in.

“Some people have babies, and we have lots of elderly customers coming in too.

“They’ve all given us good feedback.”

Iced matcha is a ‘favourite’ at The Pier

A customer favourite at The Pier is the iced matcha drink.

“It feels like Halle has made matcha for the whole of Lossiemouth,” mum Faye joked.

“Everybody’s coming in for the strawberry one.”

A couple of cafe's popular Matcha drinks.
Matcha is popular with customers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Halle also spoke about the compliments they have received for their coffee, sourced from Inverness Coffee Roasting Co. 

Alongside the duo is chef Shirley Aiken, whom the pair say they are “very lucky” to have on the team.

“Our chef is absolutely amazing and makes great home bakes,” Faye said.

“Her banana bread is flying off the shelves.”

Two heaping plates of homemade scones.
Some bakes from the cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

 

A selection of Trip drinks on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Looking to the future, the duo are full of ideas.

They hope to eventually host small events at the cafe, which would include being open on the weekend from time to time.

“We’re focusing on the coffee shop at the minute but we’d love to eventually do little events and night time things,” Faye said.

The Pier Cafe is on 23 Pitgaveny Street in Lossiemouth. It is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 4pm.

