67-year-old man dies in hospital four weeks after Peterhead crash

A 67-year-old man has died in hospital, four weeks after he sustained serious injuries in a crash in Peterhead.

William John Horne’s family thanked the paramedics, emergency services and ICU staff for their care following the accident.

The crash happened on Tuesday, May 13, at around 3.30pm on the A982 South Road at Peterhead.

It involved a white Volkswagen Transporter, which Mr Horne was driving, a white Kia Ceed and a red Seat Alhambra.

Mr Horne, who was from the Peterhead area, was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and later died on Sunday, June 8.

The occupants of the other vehicles received treatment for non-serious injuries.

Heartbroken family thank medical staff

In a statement, his family said: “Our family is utterly heartbroken by the tragic loss of William John Horne.

“We want to give our sincere thanks to the first responder, police, paramedics and all the wonderful staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ICU for their care and attention to William.”

Constable John Grant, of the North East Road Policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with William’s family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information who can assist and has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.”