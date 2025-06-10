67-year-old man dies in hospital four weeks after Peterhead crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

67-year-old man dies in hospital four weeks after Peterhead crash

William John Horne's 'heartbroken' family thanked medical staff for their care.

By Jamie Sinclair
A982 crash victim William John Horne
William John Horne passed away after he sustained serious injuries from the A982 crash on June 13. Image: Police Scotland.

A 67-year-old man has died in hospital, four weeks after he sustained serious injuries in a crash in Peterhead.

William John Horne’s family thanked the paramedics, emergency services and ICU staff for their care following the accident.

The crash happened on Tuesday, May 13, at around 3.30pm on the A982 South Road at Peterhead.

It involved a white Volkswagen Transporter, which Mr Horne was driving, a white Kia Ceed and a red Seat Alhambra.

Mr Horne, who was from the Peterhead area, was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and later died on Sunday, June 8.

The occupants of the other vehicles received treatment for non-serious injuries.

Heartbroken family thank medical staff

In a statement, his family said: “Our family is utterly heartbroken by the tragic loss of William John Horne.

“We want to give our sincere thanks to the first responder, police, paramedics and all the wonderful staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ICU for their care and attention to William.”

Constable John Grant, of the North East Road Policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with William’s family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information who can assist and has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.”

Conversation