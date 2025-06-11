Aberdeen support worker struck colleague and used racist threats while on the job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen support worker struck colleague and used racist threats while on the job

Mandy Bavidge was given a nine-month warning as a result of her actions.

By Ross Hempseed
Mandy Bavidge a support worker worked for Living Ambitions headquartered at Regent House, Aberdeen.
Regent House where Lifeways is headquartered in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

A support worker who was sacked for physically and verbally attacking a colleague has also been slapped with a warning from the social care regulator.

Mandy Bavidge was working as a support worker for Living Ambitions in Aberdeen at the time of the incident.

A recent report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) laid out the allegations against Ms Bavidge.

On Thursday March 14 2024, Ms Bavidge struck a co-worker while on the job.

She also said to the same co-worker: “What the f*** are you doing in this building.”

She went on to make a racially motivated threat, saying: “You black people are always together, I swear on my mother’s grave I will deal with you all.”

This behaviour led to Ms Bavidge’s sacking from her job, with the SSSC launching an investigation into her actions.

The SSSC panel found Ms Bavidge’s fitness to work to be impaired.

The report stated: “Social service workers must not abuse or harm their colleagues or behave in a way, either inside or outside work, that would bring their suitability to work in the sector into question.

“You have behaved in an abusive manner and placed your colleagues at risk of emotional and physical harm.

“Your behaviour is indicative of a loss of control and falls below that expected of social services workers.”

Mandy Bavidge used threatening language against co-worker

The panel also believed if the behaviour were to be repeated it would cause “physical and emotional harm”.

When weighing up punishment, the panel took into consideration Ms Bavidge’s regret for her actions.

The panel also acknowledged that Ms Bavidge’s co-worker was present in an area they weren’t required to be in.

Their presence also disturbed a service user Ms Bavidge was caring for.

The SSSC panel issued a nine-month warning to be added to Ms Bavidge’s file.

Lifeways, who operate Living Ambitions, provided a statement.

It stated: “Lifeways (Living Ambitions) takes all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously.

“As soon as we became aware of this incident, we took immediate action by suspending an employee and conducted a thorough internal investigation.

“As a result, an employee’s contract was terminated and, as part of our reporting process, we referred the matter to the Scottish Social Services Council.

“Lifeways is committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, dignity, and respect for the people we support and our team members.”

