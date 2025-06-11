Aberdeen support worker struck colleague and used racist threats while on the job

A support worker who was sacked for physically and verbally attacking a colleague has also been slapped with a warning from the social care regulator.

Mandy Bavidge was working as a support worker for Living Ambitions in Aberdeen at the time of the incident.

A recent report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) laid out the allegations against Ms Bavidge.

On Thursday March 14 2024, Ms Bavidge struck a co-worker while on the job.

She also said to the same co-worker: “What the f*** are you doing in this building.”

She went on to make a racially motivated threat, saying: “You black people are always together, I swear on my mother’s grave I will deal with you all.”

This behaviour led to Ms Bavidge’s sacking from her job, with the SSSC launching an investigation into her actions.

The SSSC panel found Ms Bavidge’s fitness to work to be impaired.

The report stated: “Social service workers must not abuse or harm their colleagues or behave in a way, either inside or outside work, that would bring their suitability to work in the sector into question.

“You have behaved in an abusive manner and placed your colleagues at risk of emotional and physical harm.

“Your behaviour is indicative of a loss of control and falls below that expected of social services workers.”

Mandy Bavidge used threatening language against co-worker

The panel also believed if the behaviour were to be repeated it would cause “physical and emotional harm”.

When weighing up punishment, the panel took into consideration Ms Bavidge’s regret for her actions.

The panel also acknowledged that Ms Bavidge’s co-worker was present in an area they weren’t required to be in.

Their presence also disturbed a service user Ms Bavidge was caring for.

The SSSC panel issued a nine-month warning to be added to Ms Bavidge’s file.

Lifeways, who operate Living Ambitions, provided a statement.

It stated: “Lifeways (Living Ambitions) takes all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously.

“As soon as we became aware of this incident, we took immediate action by suspending an employee and conducted a thorough internal investigation.

“As a result, an employee’s contract was terminated and, as part of our reporting process, we referred the matter to the Scottish Social Services Council.

“Lifeways is committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, dignity, and respect for the people we support and our team members.”