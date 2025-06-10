Emergency services rush to two-vehicle crash on A98 south of Buckie

The A98 road has been closed due to a two-vehicle crash south of Buckie this afternoon.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred close to the small hamlet of Bridge of Tynet just after noon on Tuesday, June 10.

It is understood that emergency services including air ambulance, fire and police were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed two vehicles were involved and that they had deployed four appliances at 12.37pm. They left the scene at around 1.15pm.

It is as yet unknown whether there were any injuries.

The A98 road has been closed in both directions between the Fochabers roundabout the junction with the A990 road.

A police spokesperson said: “The A98 is closed at the junction with the A990 near Enzio, Buckie, following a two-vehicle crash that happened around 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 10.

“Emergency services are in attendance and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

