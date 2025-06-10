Penthouse in one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious apartment blocks hits the market

How do you fancy living the penthouse high life in one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious apartment buildings?

The eastern rooftop property at the Bastille on Maberly Street in the city centre has hit the market with an asking price of offers over £395,000.

Described by estate agents as “unique” and “beautifully presented”, the property has three en suite bedrooms and a bright kitchen stacked with big-name integrated appliances.

It also boasts wrap-around rooftop gardens – featuring a putting green – that offer uninterrupted panoramic views of the Granite City.

Reached via a secure lift entry system, the apartment offers impressive accommodation, all of it comprehensively upgraded and maintained by the seller.

It boasts full height windows, striking curved ceilings, wood flooring and quality finishings throughout the apartment.

The extensive lounge is impressively-sized and includes full height glazing on three sides.

The rooftop terrace includes its own putting green, while the south facing deck and extensive patio areas offer an “awe-inspiring” space to relax in or entertain.

Just what will you find inside Bastille penthouse?

Back inside the property, underfloor heating is installed through much of it, including in the living room, kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms.

The stylish kitchen enjoys a sunny south facing aspect and has been fitted out with modern units, with large work surfaces incorporating a range of integrated appliances.

There is a large central island, extensive storage and an integrated Miele wine fridge.

The principal bedroom – which is currently utilised as a second sitting room – has French doors leading out to the terrace, as do the others.

All three bedrooms are en suite.

Two designated parking spaces have been allocated to the property within the secure, ground floor car park.

The property is being sold by James and George Collie for offers over £395,000.