Penthouse in one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious apartment blocks hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Penthouse in one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious apartment blocks hits the market

It even comes with its own putting green.

By Chris Cromar
The Bastille birds eye view.
The eastern penthouse at the Bastille is up for sale. Image: James and George Collie.

How do you fancy living the penthouse high life in one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious apartment buildings?

The eastern rooftop property at the Bastille on Maberly Street in the city centre has hit the market with an asking price of offers over £395,000.

The Bastille birds eye view.
A garden in the sky. Image: James and George Collie.

Described by estate agents as “unique” and “beautifully presented”, the property has three en suite bedrooms and a bright kitchen stacked with big-name integrated appliances.

It also boasts wrap-around rooftop gardens – featuring a putting green – that offer uninterrupted panoramic views of the Granite City.

The Bastille terrace.
The terrace has stunning views. Image: James and George Collie.

Reached via a secure lift entry system, the apartment offers impressive accommodation, all of it comprehensively upgraded and maintained by the seller.

The Bastille lounge.
The lounge is the ideal place to relax. Image: James and George Collie.

It boasts full height windows, striking curved ceilings, wood flooring and quality finishings throughout the apartment.

The Bastille outside.
The Bastille is located in the heart of Aberdeen. Image: James and George Collie.

The extensive lounge is impressively-sized and includes full height glazing on three sides.

The Bastille putting green.
Not every property has its own putting green. Image: James and George Collie.

The rooftop terrace includes its own putting green, while the south facing deck and extensive patio areas offer an “awe-inspiring” space to relax in or entertain.

The Bastille interior.
There is underfloor heating in most rooms. Image: James and George Collie.

Just what will you find inside Bastille penthouse?

Back inside the property, underfloor heating is installed through much of it, including in the living room, kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms.

The stylish kitchen enjoys a sunny south facing aspect and has been fitted out with modern units, with large work surfaces incorporating a range of integrated appliances.

The Bastille kitchen.
How do you like your eggs in the morning? Every meal here will come with a view. Image: James and George Collie.

There is a large central island, extensive storage and an integrated Miele wine fridge.

The principal bedroom – which is currently utilised as a second sitting room – has French doors leading out to the terrace, as do the others.

The Bastille bedroom.
One of the impressively-sized bedrooms. Image: James and George Collie.

All three bedrooms are en suite.

The Bastille bathroom.
The bathroom is modern. Image: James and George Collie.

Two designated parking spaces have been allocated to the property within the secure, ground floor car park.

The property is being sold by James and George Collie for offers over £395,000.

Conversation