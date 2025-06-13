Meet the face behind Aberdeen’s latest independent bookshop – Somerville Books

Christie Somerville Murphie spent her entire childhood combing through the shelves of her mother’s book shop.

Whole weekends were taken up by leafing through “book after book” in the Wigtown store, sparking a lifelong love of reading.

It was there she would be introduced to authors such as Terry Pratchett and Markus Zusak and where she began her journey to being an Aberdeen book seller.

Her Borders hometown is Scotland’s ‘National Book Town,’ where Christie says “almost every second retail unit is a bookshop”.

So when she moved to the Granite City to study law, she admitted she was shocked to find a shortage of independent book sellers in Rosemount.

Come Saturday July 5, she tells The Press and Journal, she hopes to address that by opening her new venture, Somerville Books, on Rosemount Viaduct.

Taking over from the former William Hill bookmakers, Christie and her two brothers are currently hard at work giving it the Somerville makeover.

We visited the store earlierthis month to see the first bookshelves going up on the walls.

Books – unsurprisingly – tote bags, IKEA boxes and other merchandise were all being readied for opening.

There, we caught up with Christie, 29, to catch up on all things Somerville Books and find out about her journey to becoming Rosemount’s latest business owner.

‘I didn’t consider anywhere else other than Rosemount’

She said: “I grew up in a small village called Wigtown where very second shop there was a bookshop.

“I just thought that was normal.

“But when I was 18, I moved up for university in Aberdeen, and I noticed that weren’t a lot of bookshops around.

“We went on a lot of walks around Aberdeen during university and through Covid and that’s how I discovered Rosemount.

“I thought ‘my goodness! This is lovely!’ But there are no bookshops…

“I just thought then, that if there are no bookstores here and I have the experience and the means – I think it’s on me.”

She also said that she never considered any other area of Aberdeen to open Somerville Books.

“It’s a little bit of a utopia for independent shops, so when I was thinking of where to set up the bookshop I really didn’t consider anywhere else,” Christie said.

“I spoke to other business owners around the area and they were all on board with the idea.

“In the end, I just knew it was the right thing to be doing and I thought I might as well take the leap.”

How did you become a bookseller?

She continued: “I went to a tiny primary school, with around 32 students at the entire school.

“I had the privilege of being left to my own devices when it came to reading and writing

“My granny taught me the basics, and my mum just handed me book after book.

“I used to go into the shop and hang around reading while they were working on weekends.

“As a young teen I could go through around two a day, which certainly kept mum on her toes!”

She moved to Aberdeen to study law but eventually realised that she did not want to be a solicitor.

Christie later studied at Glasgow University, then took on a variety of roles in the charity sector, before eventually settling in the Granite City.

Somerville Books to open in July

Back to the present day, Christie has plenty of details to share with The P&J about what readers can expect from the new bookshop, which is set to open on July 5.

She said: “I hope what they can expect is a nice and warm place to find their new favourite book.

“I hope that then leads them down the rabbit hole of being immersed in a new series they didn’t know about.

“Or maybe someone who isn’t too interested in books can find their newest favourite hobby.

“I’m hoping to have a little bit of everything for people.

“There isn’t a concrete plan for what we will stock.

“But there is going to be a mix of new and second hand, that much I know.

“We’re also open to the idea of hosting events and author nights.”

Christie added: “I don’t want this shop to feel to corporate or branded, if that makes sense.

“I want it to feel more human, and that visitors have time to find what they need and they are not going to be rushed out out the door.

“Sometimes that can feel a little bit claustrophobic to some people.

“For those that are neurodivergent, especially, shopping can often be a stressful experience.

“Hopefully it can be a bit more calm in here.”