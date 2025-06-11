Debate: Will £323 million rapid bus plans be good for Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Will £323 million rapid bus plans be good for Aberdeen?

Aberdeen City Council has pushed ahead with plans to introduce a new rapid bus system to the Granite City - but will it make a difference and do people want it? Let us know in our comments section and our reporter Lauren will respond on Thursday.

By Lauren Taylor
Plans to introduce Aberdeen’s Rapid Transit (ART) are still firmly on the table, despite costs doubling to £323 million.

The ambitious new transport system has officially been in the works for almost three years, but has in reality long been discussed by city planners and council officers.

It would operate like a tram, but would essentially be run using much bigger buses, along two fast-track routes criss-crossing in the city.

One would be from Blackdog to Westhill, the other from Craibstone to Portlethen.

The project aims to offer fast, frequent and reliable services as well as new mobility hubs and park and rides along the two designated routes by introducing 24-hour bus lanes.

Map of the criss-cross route Aberdeen's Rapid Transit will take through the city centre.
The criss-cross route that Aberdeen’s Rapid Transit will take in the city centre. Image: DC Thomson/Clarke Cooper

Council bosses hope the project will turn around passengers’ “poor perception” of public transport, with a recent survey showing only 12% of Aberdeen commuters use buses.

In March, councillors shared concerns that ART may “no longer be tangible” because of how long and costly the project was becoming.

This was when the price tag was still thought to be £150 million.

And now it has been revealed that the cost has doubled to £323m, casting even more doubt around the plans.

However, it has been pushed ahead at that price tag, with council bosses saying it will better link Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – making it an asset.

Do you think ART will make a difference to transport across the region?

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section

Keep an eye out for our debates published each week. Our journalist will be in the comments from 10-11am each Thursday, responding to your opinions.

Conversation