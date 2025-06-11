Debate: Will £323 million rapid bus plans be good for Aberdeen?

Plans to introduce Aberdeen’s Rapid Transit (ART) are still firmly on the table, despite costs doubling to £323 million.

The ambitious new transport system has officially been in the works for almost three years, but has in reality long been discussed by city planners and council officers.

It would operate like a tram, but would essentially be run using much bigger buses, along two fast-track routes criss-crossing in the city.

One would be from Blackdog to Westhill, the other from Craibstone to Portlethen.

The project aims to offer fast, frequent and reliable services as well as new mobility hubs and park and rides along the two designated routes by introducing 24-hour bus lanes.

Council bosses hope the project will turn around passengers’ “poor perception” of public transport, with a recent survey showing only 12% of Aberdeen commuters use buses.

In March, councillors shared concerns that ART may “no longer be tangible” because of how long and costly the project was becoming.

This was when the price tag was still thought to be £150 million.

And now it has been revealed that the cost has doubled to £323m, casting even more doubt around the plans.

However, it has been pushed ahead at that price tag, with council bosses saying it will better link Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – making it an asset.

