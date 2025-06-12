Cruise ship ‘chaos’: Thousands of passengers stranded at Invergordon port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Cruise ship ‘chaos’: Thousands of passengers stranded at Invergordon port

Holidaymakers queued for hours, missed dream trips and abandoned travel plans amid shuttle bus woes.

By Abbie Duncan
Jacobite Cruises boat on Loch Ness by Urquhart Castle.
The bus issues meant a number of cruise ship passengers were forced to miss dream trips to Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle. Picture shows a Jacobite Cruises boat in front of the castle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The visit of a huge cruise ship to the Highlands descended into chaos as thousands of passengers were stranded for hours at Invergordon.

Visitors aboard The Regal Princess had expected to enjoy a dream day out in the Highlands.

Tour operators were standing by with a fleet of coaches to take them on to an array of destinations, including Loch Ness.

But issues with the shuttle buses currently required to take passengers from vessels to pick up points outside the port gates left them stuck.

According to one tour operator, almost 1,000 passengers were still on board The Regal Princess almost four hours into their planned eight hour stop off in Invergordon.

Others were delayed for one to two hours – enough that parts of their tours were missed – the chance to try and spot Nessie among them.

Tour operators have called for action from the Cromarty Firth Port Authority to ensure there is no repeat.

One described it as “the biggest disaster I’ve ever seen”.

The port authority said “a specific set of circumstances led to challenges” and pledged it would “change and improve” the system.

Gordon Pearson of Wow tours
Gordon Pearson of Wow tours described the scenes at Invergordon as “an absolute embarrassment”. Image: Supplied.

Why were the passengers stranded?

At the port, cruise passengers who book with local tour operators or want to travel independently must take a shuttle bus from the terminal to a pick up point outside port gates.

Ongoing issues with the shuttle busses meant that thousands of passengers were unable visit some of their dream destinations.

It is understood a number chose simply to remain on board the cruise ship while it was at Invergordon, such was the disruption.

Cruise ship passengers were stranded at the terminal while waiting for shuttle busses. Credit: Gordon Pearson

Gordon Pearson, from Wow Tours Inverness, had almost 70 cruise passengers booked on his tour busses.

A jam-packed tour of the Highlands was planned to take place between 8.15am and 4.15pm.

By the scheduled pick up time, however, not one of Gordon’s passengers had been able to leave the port.

All three of his tour busses were more than an hour late setting off.

Gordon said: “This whole situation has been very disappointing.

“Because our guests were so late, they actually missed their slot on the Loch Ness cruise.

“So they missed out on that experience.

“For many people this is their dream trip and for them to miss out on experiences is so disappointing.

“Some people didn’t make it off today and missed their tours entirely”.

He added: “It was just chaos and is an absolute embarrassment.

“It is a shame for those on holiday.

“The port has done their absolute best to try and spoil their trip.”

“This is the biggest disaster I’ve ever seen”

Gordon and fellow tour guide Julia Macleay – who runs Spirit Journeys – say they have met with the port authority several times to discuss issues with the shuttle bus system.

Invergordon is a working port, and so passengers must be bussed outside of the terminal.

But The Press and Journal has been told that queuing has been made worse by the type of vehicles provided for the shuttles.

The step-entrance busses have caused issues for less mobile passengers – with some unable to get on the bus to leave port.

Julia and her Spirit Journey’s team were also at the port this week to pick up about 130 tour passengers.

They had a two hour delay on their trip and also cut their tour short to ensure the passengers would get back onto the ship if another delay occurred.

Passengers also faced a long delay returning to the port at Invergordon yesterday. Gordon Pearson

She said: “This is the biggest disaster I’ve ever seen.

“It is not good for tourism and not good for the Highlands.

“People on come here on holiday because they want to see the area.

“Instead, they had to queue for hours and their eight hour trip turned into four.

Some of Julia’s clients missed the Loch Ness cruise, while others also missed a trip to Urquhart Castle.

Neither tour group had time to explore Invergordon.

“This could have a huge ripple effect on everyone in the highlands”

Julia added: “The whole thing was really stressful for every single guest and it could have been prevented.

“I work in other ports and I do not experience this anywhere else.

“Other cruise ships have already moved to Aberdeen.

“If guests are complaining, why wouldn’t the cruise lines divert these ships to somewhere else?

“All of this could have a huge ripple effect on everyone in the Highlands.”

The Regal Princess is set to return to Invergordon with more passengers on Sunday June 22.

A spokesperson for the Port of Cromarty Firth said: “There were a specific set of circumstances that led to some challenges that we haven’t experienced with other ships.

“In response, we held a very positive and constructive meeting with the cruise line.

“We are now both working through what we can change and improve for the next visit.”

Read more:

Calls for Invergordon to be big winner from cruise ship levy as Highland Council backs plans

Conversation