Cruise ship ‘chaos’: Thousands of passengers stranded at Invergordon port

The visit of a huge cruise ship to the Highlands descended into chaos as thousands of passengers were stranded for hours at Invergordon.

Visitors aboard The Regal Princess had expected to enjoy a dream day out in the Highlands.

Tour operators were standing by with a fleet of coaches to take them on to an array of destinations, including Loch Ness.

But issues with the shuttle buses currently required to take passengers from vessels to pick up points outside the port gates left them stuck.

According to one tour operator, almost 1,000 passengers were still on board The Regal Princess almost four hours into their planned eight hour stop off in Invergordon.

Others were delayed for one to two hours – enough that parts of their tours were missed – the chance to try and spot Nessie among them.

Tour operators have called for action from the Cromarty Firth Port Authority to ensure there is no repeat.

One described it as “the biggest disaster I’ve ever seen”.

The port authority said “a specific set of circumstances led to challenges” and pledged it would “change and improve” the system.

Why were the passengers stranded?

At the port, cruise passengers who book with local tour operators or want to travel independently must take a shuttle bus from the terminal to a pick up point outside port gates.

Ongoing issues with the shuttle busses meant that thousands of passengers were unable visit some of their dream destinations.

It is understood a number chose simply to remain on board the cruise ship while it was at Invergordon, such was the disruption.

Gordon Pearson, from Wow Tours Inverness, had almost 70 cruise passengers booked on his tour busses.

A jam-packed tour of the Highlands was planned to take place between 8.15am and 4.15pm.

By the scheduled pick up time, however, not one of Gordon’s passengers had been able to leave the port.

All three of his tour busses were more than an hour late setting off.

Gordon said: “This whole situation has been very disappointing.

“Because our guests were so late, they actually missed their slot on the Loch Ness cruise.

“So they missed out on that experience.

“For many people this is their dream trip and for them to miss out on experiences is so disappointing.

“Some people didn’t make it off today and missed their tours entirely”.

He added: “It was just chaos and is an absolute embarrassment.

“It is a shame for those on holiday.

“The port has done their absolute best to try and spoil their trip.”

“This is the biggest disaster I’ve ever seen”

Gordon and fellow tour guide Julia Macleay – who runs Spirit Journeys – say they have met with the port authority several times to discuss issues with the shuttle bus system.

Invergordon is a working port, and so passengers must be bussed outside of the terminal.

But The Press and Journal has been told that queuing has been made worse by the type of vehicles provided for the shuttles.

The step-entrance busses have caused issues for less mobile passengers – with some unable to get on the bus to leave port.

Julia and her Spirit Journey’s team were also at the port this week to pick up about 130 tour passengers.

They had a two hour delay on their trip and also cut their tour short to ensure the passengers would get back onto the ship if another delay occurred.

She said: “This is the biggest disaster I’ve ever seen.

“It is not good for tourism and not good for the Highlands.

“People on come here on holiday because they want to see the area.

“Instead, they had to queue for hours and their eight hour trip turned into four.

Some of Julia’s clients missed the Loch Ness cruise, while others also missed a trip to Urquhart Castle.

Neither tour group had time to explore Invergordon.

“This could have a huge ripple effect on everyone in the highlands”

Julia added: “The whole thing was really stressful for every single guest and it could have been prevented.

“I work in other ports and I do not experience this anywhere else.

“Other cruise ships have already moved to Aberdeen.

“If guests are complaining, why wouldn’t the cruise lines divert these ships to somewhere else?

“All of this could have a huge ripple effect on everyone in the Highlands.”

The Regal Princess is set to return to Invergordon with more passengers on Sunday June 22.

A spokesperson for the Port of Cromarty Firth said: “There were a specific set of circumstances that led to some challenges that we haven’t experienced with other ships.

“In response, we held a very positive and constructive meeting with the cruise line.

“We are now both working through what we can change and improve for the next visit.”

