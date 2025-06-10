20-year-old man charged after £3,000 worth of drugs seized from Alford homes

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were found in Alford.

On Saturday, June 7, officers executed a search warrant at two addresses in the village.

During their search, they recovered a quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of £3,000.

The man was charged in connection with the recovery and is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

​Man arrested in Alford drugs bust

Sergeant Michael Christiansen of the Marr Community Policing Team said: “Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work.

“We would ask anyone with knowledge or concerns about drug activity in their area to contact us.”

​

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.