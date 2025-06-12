Rogue trader admits stealing £200 from 85-year-old Connel pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rogue trader admits stealing £200 from 85-year-old Connel pensioner

Glasgow tradesman James McMillan admits stealing £200 from an 85‑year‑old pensioner and damaging patio doors.

By Louise Glen
Oban Connel pensioner theft.
A Connel pensioner handed over £700 to a rogue trader. Image: Shutterstock.

A door-to-door tradesman who stole £200 from a pensioner pleaded guilty ahead of a trial at Oban Sheriff Court.

James McMillan, 49, also admitted throwing a breeze block at his former partner’s patio doors and failing to appear for a court hearing on January 9.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said McMillan, of Elmvale Street, Glasgow, would undergo a restriction of liberty order assessment before he was sentenced.

McMillan took £700 from 85-year-old Connel pensioner

rouge trader admits throwing a concrete block at patio doors in Dunbeg Oban Sheriff court heard
A breeze block was thrown at a patio door in Dunbeg. Image: Link Housing.

On Tuesday, fiscal depute Fiona Griffin told the court McMillan had taken £700 from an 85-year-old man to complete work on his house on 21 September 2023.

She said: “A male attended at the address and asked if there was any work needing carried out to his garden or roof.

“The complainer provided £700 for materials.”

But after speaking with a neighbour, an off-duty policeman, the pensioner became suspicious and asked McMillan for the money back when he returned to the property.

At that point, McMillan had spent some of the money, but not on the items that were promised for the house and the work was not carried out.

£500 was returned to the pensioner, who lives near Connel, and a report was made to the police.

Breeze block used to smash patio doors

On September 23, 2023, at Dunstaffnage Place in Dunbeg, a female householder had gone out for the night and came home in the early hours of the morning.

She did not notice any damage and went to her bed.

The following day, she was alerted to the fact that her patio door had been smashed and breeze blocks were in her garden.

Ms Griffin said: “Police attended and made door-to-door inquiries. A neighbour saw MacMillan throwing a breeze block at the door in the early hours of the morning.”

The neighbour described McMillan as “intoxicated”, saying he was trying to get into the property while the complainer, who was known to him, was out of the house.

The cost of the damage was £500.

Vulnerable victim

Defence agent Mark Connelly appealed to Sheriff Cameron to have the case dealt with on Tuesday.

But the sheriff said he did not want to do that.

Mr Connelly said: “He couldn’t buy the materials until Monday but he has already spent some of the money.”

Sheriff Cameron said: “He stole £200 from an 85-year-old man.

“Given the age and potential vulnerability, I am calling for a Criminal Justice Social Work Report and a Restriction of Liberty Order assessment.”

The case will be called again in July, and a bail order was continued.

