Rogue trader admits stealing £200 from 85-year-old Connel pensioner

A door-to-door tradesman who stole £200 from a pensioner pleaded guilty ahead of a trial at Oban Sheriff Court.

James McMillan, 49, also admitted throwing a breeze block at his former partner’s patio doors and failing to appear for a court hearing on January 9.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said McMillan, of Elmvale Street, Glasgow, would undergo a restriction of liberty order assessment before he was sentenced.

McMillan took £700 from 85-year-old Connel pensioner

On Tuesday, fiscal depute Fiona Griffin told the court McMillan had taken £700 from an 85-year-old man to complete work on his house on 21 September 2023.

She said: “A male attended at the address and asked if there was any work needing carried out to his garden or roof.

“The complainer provided £700 for materials.”

But after speaking with a neighbour, an off-duty policeman, the pensioner became suspicious and asked McMillan for the money back when he returned to the property.

At that point, McMillan had spent some of the money, but not on the items that were promised for the house and the work was not carried out.

£500 was returned to the pensioner, who lives near Connel, and a report was made to the police.

Breeze block used to smash patio doors

On September 23, 2023, at Dunstaffnage Place in Dunbeg, a female householder had gone out for the night and came home in the early hours of the morning.

She did not notice any damage and went to her bed.

The following day, she was alerted to the fact that her patio door had been smashed and breeze blocks were in her garden.

Ms Griffin said: “Police attended and made door-to-door inquiries. A neighbour saw MacMillan throwing a breeze block at the door in the early hours of the morning.”

The neighbour described McMillan as “intoxicated”, saying he was trying to get into the property while the complainer, who was known to him, was out of the house.

The cost of the damage was £500.

Vulnerable victim

Defence agent Mark Connelly appealed to Sheriff Cameron to have the case dealt with on Tuesday.

But the sheriff said he did not want to do that.

Mr Connelly said: “He couldn’t buy the materials until Monday but he has already spent some of the money.”

Sheriff Cameron said: “He stole £200 from an 85-year-old man.

“Given the age and potential vulnerability, I am calling for a Criminal Justice Social Work Report and a Restriction of Liberty Order assessment.”

The case will be called again in July, and a bail order was continued.

